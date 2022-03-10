Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, has sold off its stake in China’s Li Ning Co (李寧) over suspicions of forced labor use in the Xinjiang region, the fund’s manager said.
Li Ning, a manufacturer and trader of sportswear and equipment, was singled out “due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations,” the Norwegian central bank said in a statement on Monday.
The decision followed a recommendation from Norges Bank’s Council on Ethics, which in an advisory opinion pointed to reports linking Li Ning to “a supplier said to manufacture inside an internment camp.”
Photo: Bloomberg
China is accused of having interned more than 1 million Uighurs, a Muslim minority living in Xinjiang, in political re-education camps and exploiting them for forced labor.
At the end of last year, the Norwegian fund, which was then worth 12.34 billion Norwegian kroner (US$1.38 billion at the current exchange rate), held 0.59 percent of Li Ning shares, valued at nearly 1.5 billion kroner, which it has now sold.
By contrast, it has removed South Korean textile group Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co and Taiwanese Nien Hsing Textile Co (年興紡織) from its watch list — the step before companies are excluded — because it believed there was no longer reason to suspect systematic labor rights violations at their factories.
Meanwhile, the fund placed Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Ltd “under observation” over allegations of corruption in six countries over a period of more than 10 years (2004 to 2016).
When it finalized the sale of its transport division to France’s Alstom SA early last year, Bombardier had issued a 250 million euro bank guarantee to the French company to cover expenses related to these cases, the ethics board said.
Also placed under observation was India’s Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, because of its business dealings with the military government of Myanmar, and South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis Co, because of its activities involving the beaching of boats in Pakistan and Bangladesh, where they are broken up for scrap.
Finally, the fund also removed San Leon Energy PLC from its blacklist, as the Irish oil company had ended its incriminating activities in Western Sahara.
As one of the world’s largest investors, the Norwegian wealth fund — known as the “oil fund” — is governed by ethical regulations that prohibit it from investing in companies involved in serious human rights violations, those that manufacture “particularly inhumane” products or nuclear weapons, as well as coal and tobacco products.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a