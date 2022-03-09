FIT Hon Teng Ltd (鴻騰精密), an electronic components manufacturing arm of a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday launched its first displays and advanced controllers for electric bikes.
Hong Kong-listed FIT said in a statement that the new products aim to grasp new business opportunities emerging from a major shift in travel behaviors from public to private transportation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.
The controller, usually mounted on an electric bike’s frame, collects data from the battery, motor, throttle and pedal assist system, and sends signals to the electronic system, including the battery level, speed and level of pedal assistance on the rider’s display.
Photo courtesy of FIT Hon Teng Ltd
In Europe, older people and commuters are turning to electric bikes, especially in urban areas, as they are light and require no license or registration, FIT said.
Moreover, many governments in Europe are offering subsidies for purchases of electric bikes to encourage people to ride them to combat the spread of COVID-19, it said.
FIT has secured orders from the world’s major electric bike makers to supply connectors used in advanced e-bike models, it said.
To expand its presence in global supply chains, the company is focused on developing components used in power energy management, automotive connectivity and human interfaces, it said.
Mobile components are the biggest revenue contributor, accounting for about 27 percent of FIT’s sales in the first half of last year, when it had revenue of US$1.98 billion, while components used in autos, and industrial and medical devices made up 30 percent, company data showed.
FIT also makes electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules used in computers, smartphones and consumer electronics.
