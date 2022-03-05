Farglory Group (遠雄集團) is partnering with the InterContinental Hotels Group PLC to launch a new hotel next to the Taipei Dome under the British hospitality conglomerate’s brand, helping the name make a comeback in Taipei after 22 years, local media said.
However, InterContinental is to cease management of Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park (新竹英迪格) next month, after the group ended its management of Imperial Hotel Taipei (台北華國大飯店) in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reports said.
The new property would be InterContinental’s fourth in Taipei after Kimpton Da An Hotel (金普頓大安酒店), Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店) and Hotel Indigo Taipei North (英迪格).
Farglory Group previously intended to run the new property — featuring 400 guestrooms, four restaurants and additional banquet facilities — under its own Farglory (遠雄悅來飯店) brand, the reports said
The partnership with the British company would require adjustments and push back the new hotel’s opening to 2024, although construction of the building is mostly completed, the reports said.
InterContinental is seeking to increase its presence in Taiwan and is planning to open a new resort, Hotel Indigo Alishan, in the fourth quarter of this year, the reports said.
The property would have 84 luxury guestrooms near Alishan National Forest Recreation Area (阿里山國家森林遊樂區) in Chiayi County, they said.
However, InterContinental is to cease management at Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park at the end of this month, and the property, owned by Riant Capital Ltd (子樂投資), would change its name to Hotel Episode Hsinchu (新竹伊普索酒店), communications officials said.
Riant Capital launched Hotel Indigo in 2018 on the former site of the unprofitable Miramar Hotel Hsinchu (新竹美麗信酒店), which closed in November 2017.
The name change is reportedly expected to cut losses, as the pandemic continues to weigh on the hospitality industry, especially properties heavily reliant on international business travelers.
While Hotel Indigo is wooing tech-savvy guests, Hotel Episode Hsinchu would target travelers seeking creative experiences, the officials said.
