Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan (美團) said that it would cut commissions for some small and medium-sized merchants nearly two weeks after new government guidelines asked food-delivery platforms to lower fees for restaurants in regions hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beijing-based Meituan is to cut 50 percent of the technical service fee for small and medium-sized merchants in pandemic-affected areas whose daily average user transaction volume has fallen by more than 30 percent.
In a statement on Tuesday, the company said that it would also cap the technical service fee for each order at 1 yuan (US$0.16) after the discount.
Photo: Reuters
Meituan has been grappling with regulatory and public scrutiny on multiple fronts, including its market power, the welfare of delivery riders and the size of commissions it charges restaurants, although the company has said that its margins on takeouts are slim.
The company has been among the targets of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector.
Shares of Meituan yesterday advanced 1.73 percent in Hong Kong trading, with analysts saying that the fee changes would have a limited effect on its business.
The rate cuts would be temporary and dynamic, rather than permanent reductions across the board, as feared by some investors, Credit Suisse analyst Kenneth Fong (方錦聰) said in a note.
Meituan would keep the lower fees until one month after the designation of the areas being medium and high risk is lifted. For merchants who face business difficulties in other regions, it would cap the technical service fee at 5 percent until the end of December.
Rival Ele.me (餓了麼), owned by Alibaba Group Holding Co (阿里巴巴), followed suit by saying that it would cut or waive commissions for merchants in areas hit by COVID-19 for at least 15 days, committing 20 million yuan to the effort.
Separately, a Chinese top court yesterday outlined delivery companies’ responsibilities when it comes to consumer protection.
For example, delivery companies are required to inspect restaurants’ food sale qualifications, and they are to be held accountable for resolving disputes between food suppliers and customers from March 15, the court said.
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
Europe’s wind power trade association yesterday called for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power. “The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions, and it’s very difficult to build turbines at those prices,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said. The EU has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, which would mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40