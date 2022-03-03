Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched its Luna video game streaming service for the public in the US, aiming to expand its multipronged empire into the booming gaming industry.
Luna allows players to access games directly online with no need for a console as part of the cloud gaming technology that is seen as a future direction of the industry.
“Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high-quality, immersive games on the devices they already own,” Amazon entertainment services vice president Daniel Rausch said in a release.
Amazon had limited Luna to members of its Prime service as it fine-tuned the service, which takes on Xbox-maker Microsoft Corp and PlayStation-maker Sony Group Corp, as well as Stadia fielded by Google.
Luna+ subscriptions cost US$6 monthly, with that rate set to rise to US$10 at the start next month.
Other game channels at Luna, including one from French video game powerhouse Ubisoft, are available at additional costs.
Amazon is making some games available free to members of its Prime service, and weaving in features from Twitch game-play and commentary broadcasting platform, the release said.
Game software is hosted at data centers and streamed for play on an array of devices, including computers and many smartphones, “without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated configuration,” Amazon said.
Microsoft is considered the streaming video game heavyweight with its Xbox Game Pass service, and large community of players using its consoles and desktop computers.
Microsoft catapulted itself into the big league in one of the world’s most lucrative markets early this year by announcing a US$69 billion deal to take over video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc — the biggest acquisition in the sector’s history.
The deal would bring some of the world’s most famous games into Microsoft’s possession, including Call of Duty, Candy Crush and Warcraft, and make it the third-largest gaming company in the world, behind only Sony and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
Pushing cloud gaming along with mobile platforms and gaining a bigger foothold in Asia are all part of Microsoft’s thinking, said Niko Partners, which specializes in the gaming sector in Asia.
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
Europe’s wind power trade association yesterday called for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power. “The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions, and it’s very difficult to build turbines at those prices,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said. The EU has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, which would mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40