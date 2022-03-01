Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc (蔚來汽車) is to start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that does not involve selling new shares or raising any money.
The Shanghai-based automaker has applied for a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong exchange by way of introduction, it said in a statement.
Trading is expected to start on Thursday next week, subject to final approval from regulators.
The company initially filed for a Hong Kong listing in March last year, but that was delayed amid regulatory concerns about aspects of its structure, Bloomberg News reported last year.
In 2019, chief executive officer William Li (李斌) transferred 50 million company shares to a Nio User Trust, although he retained voting rights over the shares.
The move completes a homecoming of sorts by all three US-traded Chinese EV manufacturers — Nio, Xpeng Inc (小鵬汽車) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) — after the latter pair listed on the Hong Kong exchange last year.
A second listing in Hong Kong provides a hedge against the risk of being delisted from US exchanges.
However, unlike its rivals, Nio chose to list by way of introduction — an easier way for a company already listed elsewhere to join the Hong Kong market.
Nio will not sell shares or raise new funding, so it will not incur additional listing expenses, according to the exchange’s Web site.
Xpeng raised about US$2 billion in its Hong Kong listing, while Li Auto raised about US$1.7 billion.
With its Hong Kong listing delayed, Nio in September raised US$2 billion in American depositary receipts.
To facilitate trading in Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) — an early investor in the EV company — is to lend 41.4 million Class A shares, or about 2.7 percent of the stock on issue, to designated dealers to make available to buyers.
Separately, Nio said it has also applied for a secondary listing by way of introduction on the Singapore stock exchange, and the application is under review.
Listing in Hong Kong and Singapore would widen Nio’s financing options, mitigate political risk and allow the company to connect more deeply with Asian investors, a Citigroup note said.
Founded in 2014, Nio has recovered from a near-death experience to gain a solid foothold in China’s burgeoning EV market, delivering 91,429 cars last year.
Its American depositary receipts will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nio’s US-traded shares have slumped 34 percent this year.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap