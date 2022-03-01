UK-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, in cooperation with The Banker, recently published the “Banking 500 2022” survey, which for the eighth time ranked CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) as Taiwan’s top bank brand, with a brand value of US$1.657 billion, while its overall global ranking rose to 141st.
CTBC Bank’s corporate brand ranking rose by 12 places compared with last year, its brand value grew by 22 percent and its overall brand rating was raised to AA+, making CTBC Bank Taiwan’s most valuable banking brand.
As the global financial industry continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial development trends and consumer habits have changed, leading banks to adjust their business operation models and focus on developing digital technology, Brand Finance said.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank Co
CTBC Bank has taken the lead in this process and continues to strengthen its digital technology services. By redesigning its customers’ journey through end-to-end digitization, it has provided customers with a new financial service experience.
CTBC Bank has transformed its past bank-based processes, connected cross-departmental cooperation and adopted automated processes with the aim to embed digital finance in customers’ everyday lives and provide them with a personalized intelligent financial experience.
CTBC Bank has in the past few years received more than 170 awards at home and abroad, and registered more than 335 patents.
It occupies the leading position in Taiwan’s banking industry in terms of brand awareness, smart technology and financial innovation.
Last year, it reported a net income of NT$29.796 billion (US$1.06 billion), rising 9 percent from the previous year, and it is the industry leader in terms of revenue, profit and asset scale.
To further deepen its overseas services and open up international business opportunities, CTBC Bank last year announced that it had increased its shareholding in Thailand’s LH Financial Group Public Co (LHFG) from 35.6 percent to 46.6 percent and secured more than half of the seats on its board of directors, thus bringing LHFG’s branches into its stable.
CTBC Bank’s global deployment now spans 14 countries and regions, with a total of 375 branches.
With its comprehensive international network and cross-
border financial platforms, the bank can provide quick and convenient financial services to Taiwanese and foreign-invested enterprises alike.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap