CTBC Bank among Brand Finance’s top 150 banks

UK-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, in cooperation with The Banker, recently published the “Banking 500 2022” survey, which for the eighth time ranked CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) as Taiwan’s top bank brand, with a brand value of US$1.657 billion, while its overall global ranking rose to 141st.

CTBC Bank’s corporate brand ranking rose by 12 places compared with last year, its brand value grew by 22 percent and its overall brand rating was raised to AA+, making CTBC Bank Taiwan’s most valuable banking brand.

As the global financial industry continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial development trends and consumer habits have changed, leading banks to adjust their business operation models and focus on developing digital technology, Brand Finance said.

CTBC Bank has taken the lead in this process and continues to strengthen its digital technology services. By redesigning its customers’ journey through end-to-end digitization, it has provided customers with a new financial service experience.

CTBC Bank has transformed its past bank-based processes, connected cross-departmental cooperation and adopted automated processes with the aim to embed digital finance in customers’ everyday lives and provide them with a personalized intelligent financial experience.

CTBC Bank has in the past few years received more than 170 awards at home and abroad, and registered more than 335 patents.

It occupies the leading position in Taiwan’s banking industry in terms of brand awareness, smart technology and financial innovation.

Last year, it reported a net income of NT$29.796 billion (US$1.06 billion), rising 9 percent from the previous year, and it is the industry leader in terms of revenue, profit and asset scale.

To further deepen its overseas services and open up international business opportunities, CTBC Bank last year announced that it had increased its shareholding in Thailand’s LH Financial Group Public Co (LHFG) from 35.6 percent to 46.6 percent and secured more than half of the seats on its board of directors, thus bringing LHFG’s branches into its stable.

CTBC Bank’s global deployment now spans 14 countries and regions, with a total of 375 branches.

With its comprehensive international network and cross-

border financial platforms, the bank can provide quick and convenient financial services to Taiwanese and foreign-invested enterprises alike.