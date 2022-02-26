Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) yesterday said it is to merge with Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信) in a share swap worth about NT$24.7 billion (US$881.48 million), which would be the latest consolidation in Taiwan’s telecom industry.
Based on the statement, each share of Asia Pacific Telecom would be swapped for 0.093 Far EasTone shares.
The deal is expected to be completed on Sept. 30.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
The announcement follows a plan by Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) to acquire smaller peer Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星) for NT$28.2 billion.
Originally, Far EasTone had planned to increase its stake in Asia Pacific to 23.8 percent this year based on an agreement the two firms signed two years ago.
Far EasTone has an 11.58 percent stake in Asia Pacific.
“However, after our peers announced their merger plan in December last year, we thought our strategy should evolve with the changes in the market and the industry landscape,” Far EasTone president Chee Ching (井琪) told a news conference in Taipei.
Far EasTone expects to see synergy during the first year after the merger, as it would expand its 5G bandwidth and customer base.
Far EasTone would become the nation’s No. 2 telecom operator after the merger, with 9.2 million subscribers, surpassing Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star’s combined 9.12 million.
Far EasTone expects the health of the nation’s telecom industry to improve with the deals, as pricing competition would diminish with the reduction of operators to three from five, Ching said.
Hopefully with fewer players, bandwidth auctions would be less competitive, leading to reasonable bidding, she said.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which has a 36 percent stake in Asia Pacific, would hold 4 percent of Far EasTone after the transaction is completed.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal