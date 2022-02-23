The production value of Taiwan’s machinery industry is expected to rise about 15 percent this year from last year on the back of strong demand, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (台灣機械公會) said yesterday.
Association chairman Larry Wei (魏燦文) told reporters that global demand is expected to keep rising this year as high-end precision and smart manufacturing increase the pressure on manufacturers to upgrade.
The industry’s production value this year is expected to be NT$1.5 trillion (US$53.80 billion), up NT$200 billion, or about 15 percent, from a year earlier, Wei said.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
Machinery exports are expected to grow 15 percent year-on-year this year, he said.
Last year, the output value of Taiwan’s machinery sector rose to NT$1.3 trillion, while exports grew 27 percent year-on-year to a new high of US$33.14 billion.
The industry’s exports have been growing steadily for the past 17 months.
The smart manufacturing trend means that smart machinery is gradually replacing traditional machinery in the global manufacturing sector, which will boost the local sector, Wei said.
The COVID-19 pandemic sent ripples through the global supply chain, with the importance of the Chinese manufacturing industry being undercut in the past two years, creating more business opportunities for Taiwanese manufacturers and raising local production, he said.
Taiwanese machinery suppliers have set their sights on the Turkish market, which has been a springboard for exporters to reach markets in the Middle East and Europe, he said.
Hopefully, tensions between Russia and Ukraine would ease, because geopolitical chaos would affect demand in the global machinery market, Wei said.
Alex Ko (柯拔希), head of a new business alliance dedicated to smart manufacturing in Taiwan, said that he was upbeat about the local industry, forecasting that output would top NT$2 trillion in 2025.
The alliance, which was set up on Monday, is made up of 30 machine tool manufacturers, including Victor Taichung Machinery Works Co (台中精機), Taiwan Takisawa Technology Co (台灣瀧澤) and Tongtai Machine and Tool Co (東台精機).
The output value of Taiwan’s machine tools is expected to reach NT$108.2 billion this year, Wei said.
Separately, the TIMTOS TMTS trade exhibition organized by the Taipei International Machine Tool Show and Taiwan International Machine Tool Show opened at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 and 2 on Monday.
The organizers said that the event would promote Taiwan’s strength in machinery production.
The exhibition is to end on Saturday.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield