Most companies that sold shares for the first time in Hong Kong this year have had to accept pricing at the low end of their expected range.
Tough conditions for first-time issuers globally — ranging from the prospect of higher interest rates to heightened geopolitical tensions — have added to local concerns in the territory since the middle of last year, as China tightened its grip for issuers abroad.
The increased risks are becoming evident deal after deal.
Just six companies priced shares in Hong Kong this year, with five of them settling at the bottom of their marketed range, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
The initial weeks of last year and this show starkly different conditions, with investors becoming more selective.
Pricing of fewer than one-third of the 19 initial public offerings (IPOs) that Hong Kong hosted during the same period last year fell at the lower end of the range.
The erosion in sentiment has extended to trading, with three of those shares that have already debuted changing hands a price lower than their listing. That contrasts with a 3 percent year-to-date gain for the Hang Seng Index, which is recovering from a 14 percent annual slump.
The trend would continue as long as there is a mismatch between valuations issuers expect and what investors consider the assets deserve, said Brian Freitas, an analyst on independent research platform Smartkarma.
Some IPOs had large cornerstone investor allocations, he added, indicating that “the broader market did not participate.”
“To get past this trend, issuers will need to lower their valuation expectations and their IPO prices, and then the IPOs will need to trade higher post-listing to build confidence that the issuers are leaving something on the table for investors,” Freitas said.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Ryan Holsheimer, head of cash equity and equity distribution for Asia-Pacific, is leaving Hong Kong after seven years with the firm, adding to a string of senior departures and relocations from the territory.
Holsheimer, 47, is to return to Australia to rejoin his family, and would be succeeded by Sara Perring, currently the head of cash equity distribution in Japan, who would relocate to Hong Kong, an internal memo confirmed by a spokesman said.
The lender has also shifted a number of other managing directors from Hong Kong in the past six months, primarily to Europe.
The personnel moves span equities, trading and investment banking, with some taking a step up to oversee a bigger region, people familiar with the matter said.
Hong Kong’s financial community is in the midst of an upheaval as the territory’s pursuit of “zero COVID-19” over the past two years has strained operations and damped the once bustling territory.
Business groups have warned that Hong Kong is facing an exodus of foreign talent because of strict quarantine policies that make travel in and out of the territory a near impossibility for dealmakers.
The territory is tightening up further to halt its biggest outbreak since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the