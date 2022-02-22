Business alliance led by Hiwin seeks to boost smart manufacturing technology

Staff writer, with CNA





A business alliance dedicated to advancing smart manufacturing technology led by Hiwin Technologies Corp (上銀科技) was established yesterday.

The alliance would lead Taiwan’s machine tool manufacturing industry in intelligent transformation, starting with upgrading spare parts, components and accessories for different types of machine tools, Hiwin Technologies chairman Chuo Wen-heng (卓文恒) said.

The alliance is made up of 30 machine tool manufacturers, including Victor Taichung Machinery Works Co (台中精機), Taiwan Takisawa Technology Co (台灣瀧澤) and Tongtai Machine and Tool Co (東台精機).

An industrial robot made by Hiwin Technologies Co is pictured at the joint Taipei International Machine Tool Show and Taiwan International Machine Tool Show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2 yesterday. Photo: CNA

All of the members have introduced smart ball screw technology for use in the manufacturing of machine tools, Hiwin said.

Ball screws translate rotational motion to linear motion and are a key component of precision machines.

Intelligent ball screws can increase the added value of the machine tools industry and help Taiwan’s machinery industry undergo smart transformation, Chuo said.

Smart ball screws are equipped with sensors to detect signals regarding the physical properties of ball screws in operation and can simultaneously monitor many machines, reducing downtime.

Their use can help reduce the use of lubricants, which is good for the environment, Hiwin Technologies said.