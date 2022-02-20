European shares ended lower on Friday and dropped nearly 2 percent this week with travel and banking shares leading the declines over caution around rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the weekend.
Caution overtook markets across the globe as Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region’s residents to Russia, a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use to justify an invasion of Ukraine.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent and dropped 1.9 percent for the week with travel and banking shares the top weekly losers.
However, news of US the secretary of state agreeing to a meeting next week with the Russian minister of foreign affairs raised hopes of a diplomatic solution and helped limit losses somewhat.
“There is a higher probability either of a diplomatic solution or some kind of an incursion, but fairly contained,” PineBridge Investments multiasset manager Hani Redha said.
Banking shares have come under pressure this week as rising conflict fears pushed investors toward safer assets, driving short-term European yields lower, which have fallen 12 basis points this week.
Markets have gyrated this week following news of shelling in eastern Ukraine and warnings from Western leaders that an invasion could happen at any time, even though Moscow has denied it.
While earnings continued to be largely supportive, investors also feared aggressive monetary policy tightening measures from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks to combat surging inflation.
“Since late last year, we began to reduce risk because we saw a lot of policy withdrawal challenges that markets will have to go through,” Redha said.
Allianz SE fell 3.8 percent and was the top drag on the STOXX 600 after it announced big bonus cuts for its CEO and board, and a settlement with a “vast majority” of investors, as it braces for the outcome of US regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm.
Finnish drug manufacturer Orion Corp jumped 22.2 percent to the top of STOXX 600 following positive trial results for its prostate cancer treatment.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the