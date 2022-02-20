European stocks retreat on Russia-Ukraine woes

Reuters





European shares ended lower on Friday and dropped nearly 2 percent this week with travel and banking shares leading the declines over caution around rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the weekend.

Caution overtook markets across the globe as Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region’s residents to Russia, a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent and dropped 1.9 percent for the week with travel and banking shares the top weekly losers.

However, news of US the secretary of state agreeing to a meeting next week with the Russian minister of foreign affairs raised hopes of a diplomatic solution and helped limit losses somewhat.

“There is a higher probability either of a diplomatic solution or some kind of an incursion, but fairly contained,” PineBridge Investments multiasset manager Hani Redha said.

Banking shares have come under pressure this week as rising conflict fears pushed investors toward safer assets, driving short-term European yields lower, which have fallen 12 basis points this week.

Markets have gyrated this week following news of shelling in eastern Ukraine and warnings from Western leaders that an invasion could happen at any time, even though Moscow has denied it.

While earnings continued to be largely supportive, investors also feared aggressive monetary policy tightening measures from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks to combat surging inflation.

“Since late last year, we began to reduce risk because we saw a lot of policy withdrawal challenges that markets will have to go through,” Redha said.

Allianz SE fell 3.8 percent and was the top drag on the STOXX 600 after it announced big bonus cuts for its CEO and board, and a settlement with a “vast majority” of investors, as it braces for the outcome of US regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm.

Finnish drug manufacturer Orion Corp jumped 22.2 percent to the top of STOXX 600 following positive trial results for its prostate cancer treatment.