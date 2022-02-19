Taiwanese family businesses assign great importance to succession and most have adopted informal mechanisms, accounting firm Ernst & Young Taiwan said on Thursday, as it released its first such survey at a news conference in Taipei.
A solid and healthy succession scheme tops the list of concerns among 33 percent of family businesses in Taiwan, while 75 percent believe that governance via informal mechanisms, such as family gatherings, render a positive influence, it said.
Others approach the issue the formal corporate way, namely through board and shareholder meetings that have a legally binding effect, it said.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
It is better for family businesses to tackle the succession issue as early and actively as possible, as successful governance is critical to sustainable family businesses, Ernst & Young Taiwan managing partner Andrew Fuh (傅文芳) said.
The company would like to share successful examples abroad with local customers, Fuh added.
Several guests invited by Ernst & Young Taiwan, including Investment Media Ltd (財信傳媒) chairman Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河), Chong Hong Construction Co (長虹建設) president Lee Yao-chung (李耀中), KMC Kuei Meng International Inc (桂盟國際) chairman Robert Wu (吳盈進) and Chiu Yi-chia (邱奕嘉), vice dean of the College of Commerce at National Chengchi University, also shared their views regarding business succession at the conference.
Based on the survey, the consultancy firm found that only 9.8 percent of family businesses have enacted equity transfer restrictions to ensure boardroom stability.
Yet, 63.9 percent of family businesses express satisfaction at existing share structure designs, it said.
To stay competitive, family businesses believe it is important to groom competent successors and 62.3 percent have succession programs, the survey found.
The survey also showed that 57.4 percent have arranged positions for potential successors, while another 42.6 percent conveyed hope that successors would have external work experience.
Family businesses value integrity as the utmost important quality for potential successors, followed by innovation and adaptability, and profitability, it said.
Ernst & Young Taiwan suggested that family businesses hire professional managers if the younger generation is not keen about running the business.
A total of 48 percent said they would like to have majority control in the boardroom and allow professional managers to run companies, the survey showed.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by