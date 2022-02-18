Gucci sales for the fourth quarter last year surged past levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic, as luxury group Kering SA’s biggest brand drew shoppers to its latest ready-to-wear collection.
Comparable revenue at Gucci rose 32 percent to 3.07 billion euros (US$3.49 billion) in the period from the year before, Paris-based Kering said in a statement yesterday. Analysts had expected growth of 18 percent.
The release in September last year of Gucci’s Aria collection helped generate buzz and sales, while the film House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, drew more attention to the brand.
Photo: AP
Led by CEO Marco Bizzarri and creative director Alessandro Michele, Gucci represents more than half of Kering’s revenue and close to three-quarters of recurring operating income.
The company was also helped by the performance of Yves Saint Laurent, where revenue soared 47 percent during the quarter, outperforming all the group’s other major brands.
“We are confident we will extend last year’s momentum in 2022 and in coming years,” Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in the statement.
Kering’s results provide the latest evidence that luxury sales are storming back from the pandemic, as well-heeled shoppers crowd back into stores in much of the world. Rival LVMH SE last month reported record annual revenue, helped by surging demand for Louis Vuitton bags and Tiffany rings.
Analysts are also focusing on pricing power at luxury houses, with Chanel and other names increasing prices, citing inflationary pressures. In a call with reporters, Kering chief financial officer Jean-Marc Duplaix said he expected more targeted price hikes for Gucci this year.
Kering’s recurring operating income for the year rose 60 percent to 5.02 billion euros, surpassing analysts’ 4.77 billion euros estimate.
Separately, online grocery services provider Ocado Group PLC said that it plans to extend its partnership with French firm Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA.
The companies signed a preliminary agreement to create a logistics joint venture in France that would be available for use by all grocery retailers in that market, Ocado said yesterday.
Casino will also use Ocado’s software to run its Monoprix in-store fulfillment operation, and Ocado is to integrate the Octopia online platform onto its systems.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”