Kiev conflict could derail recovery: Widodo

Bloomberg





Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine during a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Jakarta, warning that a conflict threatens security and would be disruptive to the world’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not the time for rivalry, nor is it the time to create new tensions that disrupt the world’s recovery, let alone endanger the safety of the world, as is happening in Ukraine today,” he said. “All parties must stop the rivalry and tension, we must focus on synergizing, collaborating to save and resurrect the world to quickly rise and recover.”

The remarks from the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy echoed concerns that an invasion of Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Jakarta yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Kiev’s Western allies say Russia has massed as many as 150,000 troops on its borders in a possible precursor to an attack and are voicing reservations about announcements from the Kremlin that it is withdrawing some forces.

“All countries are connected to each other, no one is isolated,” Widodo said. “The rise of one region will revive another region; the collapse of one region will also bring down other regions.”

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supports separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, has said it has no plans to invade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear that the order had been given only for a “partial” pullback and suggested that a full return to base would depend on how talks with the West go.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the situation was “deeply concerning” and it was in the collective interest that these tensions are resolved.

“We call upon Russia to de-escalate the situation for the alternative would be disastrous in human and economic terms,” he told the G20 conference.

The G20 consists of the EU and 19 countries with the biggest industrialized and emerging economies.

Washington, which last week released a strategy for the Indo-Pacific region as a means to counter China’s growing influence, is concerned Beijing would try to take advantage of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“We stand for a world and a vision grounded in problem solving and innovation, not coercion and aggression,” US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said during a briefing yesterday.

“I think it stands in stark contrast to the vision of others, including that put forward by” Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), he added.