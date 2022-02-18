ProAsia to invest in chip materials

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





ProAsia Semiconductor Corp (積亞半導體, PASC) plans to invest NT$3 billion (US$107.63 million) to make third-generation semiconductor materials at Hsinchu Science Park, with an eye on the fast-growing electric vehicle, 5G and green energy markets, the Ministry of Science and Technology said yesterday.

PASC is a newly created subsidiary of Optotech Corp (台亞半導體), a 30-year-old supplier of LED chips in Taiwan.

Optech’s board of directors in December last year approved a plan to indirectly invest NT$3.1 billion in PASC’s founding to make inroads into the new semiconductor material market.

The company develops and makes MOSFET — metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistors — and silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diode modules, which are mainly used in electric vehicles, charging piles, smart grids and other auto parts, a press release by the ministry said.

“The company’s products have a technological advantage and good market potential, matching the world semiconductor industry’s pace in developing [third-generation semiconductors],” the ministry said. “The company is leveraging Optotech’s LED chipmaking technology and Nichia’s compound semiconductor technology to make MOSFET and SiC.”

Nichia is reportedly to become a shareholder of PASC by subscribing to new shares offered by PASC, which would expand its capital to NT$5 billion, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported.

PASC also reportedly plans to build a 6-inch fab to produce gallium nitride (GaN) on SiC chips.

With the rapid uptake of electric vehicles, 5G-related applications and virtual-reality devices, third-generation semiconductor materials — made of SiC and GaN — have drawn the attention of industry experts and the media.

Third-generation semiconductor materials possess better physical and chemical characteristics, while offering faster switching speed, higher efficiency and fast heat dissipation compared with first-generation materials (silicon) and second-generation gallium arsenide, or GaAs.

The investment from PASC was the largest among the 12 investment projects totaling NT$8.51 billion that received the green light from the ministry.

Msscorps Co (汎銓科技), which specializes in material analysis in the semiconductor sector, is to invest NT$466 million in Hsinchu, making it the second-biggest investment project approved by the ministry yesterday.

Iscom Online International Information Inc (采威國際), a software developer focusing on cloud-based platform, 5G technology, artificial intelligence technology, came next. The company plans to invest NT$400 million to set up a research and development center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區).