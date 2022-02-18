China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season.
The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year.
China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by between 200 yuan and 400 yuan (US$31.55 to US$63.11) per tonne for delivery next month, China Steel said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
That was the first price increase in eight months by the Chinese mills, the statement said.
Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp (台塑河靜鋼鐵興業) in Vietnam also raised prices for hot rolled steel and steel rods by US$90 and US$40 per tonne respectively in its latest price quotes, the statement added.
“The global steel industry’s fundamentals are improving with the arrival of the high season, leading to an acceleration in downstream buildup,” China Steel said.
“Global steel prices are returning to an upswing this year, fueled by higher manufacturing costs and better demand,” it said.
In Europe, steel demand has also picked up significantly, benefiting from a regional auto industry recovery, it said.
ArcelorMittal SA has secured long-term supply agreements with European automakers, with prices increasing by between 30 and 50 euros per tonne for its hot rolled steel and cold rolled steel plates, the statement said.
“A rebound in March is a turning point, indicating that the steel industry is moving toward an uptrend into the busy second quarter,” the Kaohsiung-based company said.
Global steel supply is moving in the opposite direction, as some Japanese and South Korean steel mills have cut production following the closure of several steel furnaces, China Steel said.
Chinese steelmakers have scaled down production to comply with Beijing’s restrictions on carbon emissions during the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said.
Increases in manufacturing costs are adding pressure to steelmakers, given record-high prices of iron ore, the major raw material for steel manufacturing, at about U$150 per tonne lately and metallurgical coal prices rising to about US$440 per tonne, China Steel said.
China Steel is raising steel prices by between NT$500 and NT$800 per tonne, following three straight months of cuts.
The prices of hot-rolled steel plates and coils, as well as cold-rolled steel coils, are to rise by NT$800 per tonne next month, while the price of hot-dipped galvanized coils used in construction is also to climb NT$800 per tonne, and that the price of hot-dipped galvanized coils used in home appliances and computers is to increase by NT$500 per tonne, the company said.
The prices of electro-galvanized coils and electrical steel sheets are to advance by NT$500 per tonne next month, it added.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”