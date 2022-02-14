Soaring energy prices have brought massive profits to oil majors — along with fierce criticism from environmentalists and politicians saying that consumers are left with rising bills.
US firm Exxon Mobil Corp, France’s TotalEnergies SE, and the UK’s Shell PLC and BP PLC last week posted combined profits of US$66.7 billion for last year.
It marked a huge turnaround from 2020, when they posted losses as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, prompting lockdowns that dampened the world economy and caused crude prices to collapse.
Photo: Bloomberg
However, oil and gas prices rallied last year, surging to US$70 per barrel after briefly sinking into negative territory in 2020.
The main international and US contracts further rose to seven-year highs last month, and last week were at about US$90. Gas prices hit records in Europe.
“Oil companies benefited from an extraordinary alignment of the planets,” said Moez Ajmi, an oil industry expert at Ernst & Young.
In addition to higher energy prices, energy firms “cleaned up” their assets to only keep the most profitable ones, Ajmi said.
The companies also strengthened cost-cutting policies that started in a previous price slump in 2014, he said, adding that a gradual increase in output by OPEC and its allies has also helped.
Exxon Mobil went from a US$22.4 billion loss in 2020 to a US$23 billion profit last year.
Shell was US$20.1 billion in the green last year after a US$21.7 billion loss in 2020.
TotalEnergies went from a historic US$7.2 billion loss to a 15-year high profit of US$16 billion.
BP’s recovery was not as big, going from US$20.3 billion in the red to US$7.6 billion in the green.
The company said the result would allow it to accelerate “the greening” of the company.
However, the performances triggered calls for a windfall tax on the profits of energy firms in the UK.
“These profits are a slap in the face to the millions of people dreading their next energy bill,” Greenpeace UK climate head Kate Blagojevic said in a statement.
“BP and Shell are raking in billions from the gas price crisis while enjoying one of the most favorable tax regimes in the world for offshore drillers,” she said. “These are the same companies responsible for pushing our world closer to catastrophic climate change.”
Seeking to head off a political storm, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month announced a package of financial support after the state energy regulator lifted prices, but the opposition Labour Party said it was not enough.
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s “energy plans last week left families more worried than ever,” British Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves of the Labour Party wrote on Twitter after the refiners published their results. “It’s time for Labour’s plan for a one-off windfall tax on oil & gas producers to cut bills.”
Sunak rejected the idea.
European lawmaker Yannick Jadot, the candidate of Europe Ecology — The Greens in the French presidential election in April, spoke out against profits made “on the back of French men and women” while “gas and petrol bills rise for the benefit of shareholders.”
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said that if the company paid more to governments, “it would be at the expense of investments, workers or shareholders.”
However, in an apparent move to fend off criticism, TotalEnergies last week announced a discount at the gas stations in rural areas of France along with a voucher of 100 euros (US$114) for people struggling to pay their gas bills.
Meanwhile, il majors could be in for another banner year, as analysts forecast oil prices climbing to US$100 per barrel.
“The health crisis appears to be ending, the economic recoveries in China, the United States and Europe don’t appear to be flagging, supply continues to be limited due to a lack of oil investments in the past two years and environmental pressure,” Ajmi said. “The profit rebound of the oil majors could continue in 2022.”
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program