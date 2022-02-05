Crypto exchange shares customer info with police

Reuters, LONDON





Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (幣安) has shared information with German police about two customers suspected of assisting an Islamist gunman who killed four people in Vienna last year, legal representatives for the company said.

In May and June last year, Binance provided the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) with “as much information as they were able to given the limitations of the information held on file,” the legal representatives said in an e-mailed letter.

Reports last month said that German police wrote to Binance last year saying there were indications that the two suspects bought or sold cryptocurrency on the exchange, the world’s largest by trading volumes.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao speaks at a cryptocurrency event in St Julian’s, Malta, on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The police asked Binance to provide data relating to the suspects, including all digital currency transactions.

Legal representatives for Binance said that the exchange responded to the BKA request on May 18 last year, the day it was received, “providing a link to the requested information and accompanying password.”

Binance’s legal representatives said the BKA asked for further information on June 7, when the company’s compliance team replied that the exchange “did not hold all the information requested as it related to fiat deposits that were processed by vendors.”

A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on which vendors these were.

In November 2020, Kutjim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old Austrian who also held North Macedonian nationality, opened fire on crowded bars near Vienna’s main synagogue. He was killed by Austrian police. Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement in July last year, the German Public Prosecutor General said that the two men who used Binance were suspected of knowing about the attacks in advance and failing to report them to the police.

According to regulatory filings and people with direct knowledge, Binance withheld information about its finances and corporate structure from regulators, even as CEO Changpeng Zhao (趙長鵬) publicly welcomed regulatory oversight.

Binance also maintained weak checks on customers, despite concerns raised by senior company figures, and acted against its own compliance department’s recommendations, internal records and messages showed.