Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (幣安) has shared information with German police about two customers suspected of assisting an Islamist gunman who killed four people in Vienna last year, legal representatives for the company said.
In May and June last year, Binance provided the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) with “as much information as they were able to given the limitations of the information held on file,” the legal representatives said in an e-mailed letter.
Reports last month said that German police wrote to Binance last year saying there were indications that the two suspects bought or sold cryptocurrency on the exchange, the world’s largest by trading volumes.
Photo: Reuters
The police asked Binance to provide data relating to the suspects, including all digital currency transactions.
Legal representatives for Binance said that the exchange responded to the BKA request on May 18 last year, the day it was received, “providing a link to the requested information and accompanying password.”
Binance’s legal representatives said the BKA asked for further information on June 7, when the company’s compliance team replied that the exchange “did not hold all the information requested as it related to fiat deposits that were processed by vendors.”
A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on which vendors these were.
In November 2020, Kutjim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old Austrian who also held North Macedonian nationality, opened fire on crowded bars near Vienna’s main synagogue. He was killed by Austrian police. Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a statement in July last year, the German Public Prosecutor General said that the two men who used Binance were suspected of knowing about the attacks in advance and failing to report them to the police.
According to regulatory filings and people with direct knowledge, Binance withheld information about its finances and corporate structure from regulators, even as CEO Changpeng Zhao (趙長鵬) publicly welcomed regulatory oversight.
Binance also maintained weak checks on customers, despite concerns raised by senior company figures, and acted against its own compliance department’s recommendations, internal records and messages showed.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants cannot serve meals, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is a bonanza for used auto dealers, with vehicle shortages pushing prices higher than a house in a nice area. The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, inflation is red hot and the government has barred a range of “non-essential” imports to save US dollars needed to buy food, medicine and fuel. In the vehicle market, this two-year ban has kept factory-fresh automobiles off local roads, forcing desperate buyers to pay some of the world’s highest prices for beaten-up compacts and no-frills family