Palladium, a metal that is mostly used in catalytic converters, soared to its highest price in four months, with traders looking to secure supplies amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the top metal producer, as it amassed troops near the border.
The metal rose as much 8.3 percent on Wednesday, extending this year’s rally to almost 25 percent. Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have heightened concerns that supplies could be disrupted, Heraeus Metals Germany head of trading Henrik Marx said.
Russia has said that it does not plan to invade Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts are also under way to avoid any potential conflict.
It is a sharp reversal in fortunes for palladium, which was the worst-performing major commodity last year. The effects of the semiconductor shortage on vehicle production soured its demand outlook, causing prices to plummet in the second half of the year.
On the over-the-counter market, the metal has sunk rapidly into backwardation — a market structure in which spot prices are higher than those for forwards — signaling tightening availability. Palladium trading is illiquid, which has historically caused rapid moves in its price.
Hedge funds trading New York palladium futures might also have been caught short by the recent move, with trading commitment data as of Tuesday last week showing short interest near its highest since 2018. Traders looking to close their positions would be forced to buy the metal at elevated prices.
“I think its ‘squeezey’ and has the capability to run on geopolitical headlines and risk, with no one willing to come in and provide the selling pressure to keep it capped,” MKS PAMP Group head of metals strategy Nicky Shiels said. “If it was really being squeezed, we would see a US$1,000 rise in days given the illiquidity.”
Russia produces about 40 percent of freshly mined palladium. In the event of a conflict involving Ukraine, there is no indication that there would be sanctions against metals exports. The US and EU have been weighing further sanctions on Russia’s largest banks, and are considering restricting the country’s ability to convert rubles for US dollars in the event of an invasion, which could affect exports.
Palladium traded up 6.8 percent at US$2,351.35 per ounce at 11:25am on Wednesday in New York.
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed "there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months."
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers.
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an "unprecedented" performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. "Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday," Liu said in prepared remarks for the company's annual workers' party yesterday.
EV 'ECOSYSTEM': The firms have agreed to work with the Indonesian government and others in creating infrastructure for the country's growing EV market Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday made a major step toward a foothold in the world's electric vehicle (EV) market by signing partnership agreements with the Indonesian government and local energy and battery companies, in which local EV supplier Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) would also take part. Hon Hai, the world's largest electronics manufacturing company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian Ministry of Investment, battery maker PT Industri Baterai Indonesia, PT Indika Energy and Gogoro to build a sustainable energy ecosystem in Indonesia, a joint statement said.