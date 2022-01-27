Shinsol breaks ground for fab

CLEANING MATERIAL: The plant, which would produce a chemical used in wafer cleaning, would begin initial production in the first quarter of next year

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter, in TAINAN





Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp’s (新光合成纖維) electronic-grade chemical agent manufacturing venture with Solvay Group, Shinsol Advanced Chemical Corp (新碩先進), held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for its first fab in Tainan, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) operates one of its most advanced chip manufacturing fabs.

It is the latest in a string of efforts by Shinkong Synthetic to expand into the nation’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Shin Kong Group (新光集團)’s polyethylene terephthalate polymer material manufacturing arm, has been expanding its business scope to optical films, brightening films and other films used in LCD manufacturing.

Shinsol Advanced Chemical Corp chairman Gregory Wu, sixth left, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che, seventh left, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp chairman Eric Wu, seventh right, and other guests pose at a groundbreaking ceremony for Shinsol’s first fab at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times

Shinsol Advanced Chemical, a half-half venture between Shinkong Synthetic and Solvay, said the fab would have an initial production capacity of 36,287 tonnes of grade 5 hydrogen peroxide a year.

The chemical agent is used in wafer cleaning for cutting-edge semiconductor process technologies including 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer technologies.

The first phase of the factory is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of next year, Shinsol said.

The factory is in the Tainan Technology Industry Park (台南科技工業區), about a 30-minute drive from the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), a chip manufacturing hub in southern Taiwan.

“As Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is growing, the consumption of electronic chemicals used for wafer cleaning is increasing. Our goal is to become a crucial part of balancing the supply and demand of electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide,” Shinsol chairman Gregory Wu (吳昕岳) said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Shinsol was created last year with an initial capital of NT$500 million (US$18.02 million).