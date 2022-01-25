Peloton Interactive Inc is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its CEO and pursue a sale, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Blackwells Capital LLC, which has a stake of less than 5 percent, is preparing to push Peloton to fire CEO and co-founder John Foley, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
The investor also wants Peloton to explore a sale of the business, which could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness firms, the source said.
A representative for Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blackwells’ proposals, which were earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Peloton’s shares have tumbled more than 80 percent from an all-time high one year ago, as the gradual easing of pandemic-era restrictions fueled concern that growth of the home-fitness company might slow.
The stock touched a nearly two-year low last week after CNBC reported that Peloton was temporarily halting production of its bikes and treadmills. Its quarterly earnings also missed analysts’ estimates.
While Peloton has recently hired McKinsey & Co to evaluate its business and costs, it is unclear if a potential sale is being considered or if Blackwells would succeed in ousting Foley.
The former Barnes & Noble Inc e-commerce executive and cycling enthusiast founded the company after posting a video to Kickstarter in 2013. The CEO and other insiders control over 80 percent of Peloton’s voting power as of Sept. 30, the Wall Street Journal said in its report.
Peloton, which has slashed its annual forecast by about US$1 billion, last week posted lower-than-expected revenue of US$1.14 billion for the quarter ending last month. Foley said in a statement that the company is taking steps to improve its profitability outlook and optimize costs, pledging to provide more information on its cost-cutting plan when Peloton gives its formal earnings report on Feb. 8.
The company’s public image also took a hit last month, when HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot killed off a character who used Peloton equipment.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday fined 23 domestic and foreign shippers a combined 96.2 billion won (US$80.84 million) for price-fixing, including three Taiwanese container shippers — Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) — the Central News Agency and Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported. Korea Marine Transport Co and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co instigated the collusion by raising freight rates for routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia, China and Japan, and they were later joined by other foreign and domestic firms, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said, citing the results of an
Citigroup Inc, which has been shedding some of its retail operations as part of a global revamp, is in advanced talks with Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) for a sale of its China consumer business, people familiar with the matter said. Taipei-based Fubon has emerged as the likeliest buyer after outbidding rivals, and the two lenders are negotiating the terms of a potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. They are aiming to sign an agreement in the next few weeks and the assets could be valued at about US$1.5 billion, the people said. A