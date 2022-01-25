EQUITIES
Foreigners sell NT$47.97bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$47.97 billion (US$1.73 billion) of local shares after buying a net NT$42.43 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had bought NT$24.42 billion of local shares from the beginning of this year, it said. Last week, the top three shares that foreign investors sold were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Innolux Corp (群創) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), while the top three bought were Wistron Corp (緯創), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) and Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd (金像電子), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market cap of shares held by foreign investors was NT$24.37 trillion, or 43.93 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Firms tighten virus rules
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) yesterday tightened its workplace rules again due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Taoyuan and Hsinchu County, asking employees to work from home and halt all unessential domestic and overseas business travel. United Microelectronics Co (聯電) also switched to having staff work from home. Separately, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said its subsidiary Ingrasys Technology Inc (鴻佰科技) would suspend operations in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區) after recording another 17 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The incident would not have any significant effect on the company’s business, Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday.
STEELMAKERS
China Steel profits jump
China Steel Corp (中鋼) yesterday reported that its preliminary pretax profit for the past year surged 2,949 percent annually to NT$84.41 billion, from NT$2.77 billion, while its revenue rose 49 percent annually to NT$468.33 billion. The figures came as the company reported that its pretax profit for last month fell 24 percent from a month earlier to NT$5.96 billion, with revenue dropping 9 percent from November to NT$40.99 billion. The company said it sold a total of 9.56 million tonnes of carbon steel in the past year, of which 70 percent was sold domestically, as it benefited from a recovery in the steel market. As international steel prices have recently shown signs of stabilizing, market demand is expected to increase after the Lunar New Year holiday and the peak season is likely to begin in the second quarter, it said.
EQUITIES
CTBC to launch new ETF
CTBC Battery and Energy Storage Technology exchange-traded fund (ETF) beneficiary certificates are to debut on the main board today, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The new ETF is issued by CTBC Investments Co (中國信託投信) and its underlying index is the ICE Factset Battery and Energy Storage Technology Index, the exchange said in a news release. The ICE index is compiled and maintained by ICE Data Indices LLC to track the performance of companies that manufacture batteries, as well as related metal and chemical materials, technologies and storage equipment in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and the US, the exchange said. The index is comprised of 30 stocks, it said. Including the new ETF, there are 131 listed ETFs, tracking domestic and international exchanges’ equity, bond, commodity and other investment tools to meet investors’ diverse appetites and asset allocation purposes, the exchange said.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday fined 23 domestic and foreign shippers a combined 96.2 billion won (US$80.84 million) for price-fixing, including three Taiwanese container shippers — Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) — the Central News Agency and Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported. Korea Marine Transport Co and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co instigated the collusion by raising freight rates for routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia, China and Japan, and they were later joined by other foreign and domestic firms, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said, citing the results of an
Citigroup Inc, which has been shedding some of its retail operations as part of a global revamp, is in advanced talks with Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) for a sale of its China consumer business, people familiar with the matter said. Taipei-based Fubon has emerged as the likeliest buyer after outbidding rivals, and the two lenders are negotiating the terms of a potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. They are aiming to sign an agreement in the next few weeks and the assets could be valued at about US$1.5 billion, the people said. A