Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





EQUITIES

Foreigners sell NT$47.97bn

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$47.97 billion (US$1.73 billion) of local shares after buying a net NT$42.43 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had bought NT$24.42 billion of local shares from the beginning of this year, it said. Last week, the top three shares that foreign investors sold were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Innolux Corp (群創) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), while the top three bought were Wistron Corp (緯創), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) and Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd (金像電子), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market cap of shares held by foreign investors was NT$24.37 trillion, or 43.93 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Firms tighten virus rules

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) yesterday tightened its workplace rules again due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Taoyuan and Hsinchu County, asking employees to work from home and halt all unessential domestic and overseas business travel. United Microelectronics Co (聯電) also switched to having staff work from home. Separately, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said its subsidiary Ingrasys Technology Inc (鴻佰科技) would suspend operations in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區) after recording another 17 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The incident would not have any significant effect on the company’s business, Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday.

STEELMAKERS

China Steel profits jump

China Steel Corp (中鋼) yesterday reported that its preliminary pretax profit for the past year surged 2,949 percent annually to NT$84.41 billion, from NT$2.77 billion, while its revenue rose 49 percent annually to NT$468.33 billion. The figures came as the company reported that its pretax profit for last month fell 24 percent from a month earlier to NT$5.96 billion, with revenue dropping 9 percent from November to NT$40.99 billion. The company said it sold a total of 9.56 million tonnes of carbon steel in the past year, of which 70 percent was sold domestically, as it benefited from a recovery in the steel market. As international steel prices have recently shown signs of stabilizing, market demand is expected to increase after the Lunar New Year holiday and the peak season is likely to begin in the second quarter, it said.

EQUITIES

CTBC to launch new ETF

CTBC Battery and Energy Storage Technology exchange-traded fund (ETF) beneficiary certificates are to debut on the main board today, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The new ETF is issued by CTBC Investments Co (中國信託投信) and its underlying index is the ICE Factset Battery and Energy Storage Technology Index, the exchange said in a news release. The ICE index is compiled and maintained by ICE Data Indices LLC to track the performance of companies that manufacture batteries, as well as related metal and chemical materials, technologies and storage equipment in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and the US, the exchange said. The index is comprised of 30 stocks, it said. Including the new ETF, there are 131 listed ETFs, tracking domestic and international exchanges’ equity, bond, commodity and other investment tools to meet investors’ diverse appetites and asset allocation purposes, the exchange said.