The US dollar declined on Friday, along with US Treasury yields, while investors looked ahead to next week’s US Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the outlook for rate hikes.
Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated had driven a rise in yields and the US dollar earlier this week.
US Treasury yields fell as stock market declines reflected poor risk appetite, while concerns about potential conflict in Ukraine drove demand for the safe-haven debt.
Markets are pricing in as many as four rate hikes this year, starting from March and expect the Fed to start trimming its US$8 trillion-plus balance sheet within months.
Next week’s Fed meeting could shed some light on how fast it will tighten.
“Everything is going to be somewhat calm” until the Fed releases its statement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting, said Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. “It makes sense the dollar is somewhat muted today given the lack of real impetus from the data front.”
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar yesterday rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.002 on a make-up day for the Lunar New Year holiday to close at NT$27.700, down 0.3 percent for the week.
The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was down 0.1 percent on the day at 95.650, but up 0.5 percent for the week.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.4 percent at ￥113.680. For the week, the US dollar was down about 0.5 percent against the yen.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the US dollar at US$1.1341, while it was down about 0.6 percent for the week.
The pound weakened broadly on Friday, pulling back from a 23-month high versus the euro touched in the previous session as weakness in Wall Street prompted investors to take profits after a rally this week.
Against the US dollar, the pound eased 0.24 percent at US$1.3560, its lowest level in more than a week.
Versus the euro, the pound weakened 0.6 percent at ￡0.8364, moving away from a February 2020 high of ￡0.8307 tested on Thursday.
Traders have pushed the pound higher on expectations the Bank of England would raise interest rates as early as next month to combat soaring inflation.
Money markets price in more than 100 basis points (bps) in interest rate rises this year and an 87 percent chance of a 25 bps increase in February, after data showed on Wednesday that UK inflation last month rose faster than expected to its highest in nearly 30 years.
Another factor weighing on the pound was weak retail sales data. British retail sales slumped last month after consumers did much of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual in November.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable