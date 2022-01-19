Vehicle sales in the EU fell to a new low last year as the auto sector was hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of computer chips, industry figures showed yesterday.
Registrations of new passenger vehicles in the EU slid by 2.4 percent to 9.7 million vehicles, the worst performance since statistics began in 1990, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed.
That follows the historic fall of nearly 24 percent in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, and brought new vehicle registrations in the EU to 3.3 million below the pre-pandemic sales of 2019.
Photo: Reuters
“This fall was the result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021,” the association said.
Automakers initially downplayed the impact of the chip shortage, but it eventually led them to slow production and even idle factories.
EU sales did rebound strongly in the second quarter of last year, but for most of the year’s second half they were down by about 20 percent.
The short-term perspectives for supplies are not good.
“The start of 2022 will still be difficult in terms of supplies of chips,” consultancy AlixPartners LLP managing director Alexandre Marian said. “The situation should improve in the middle of the year, but that doesn’t mean other problems won’t crop up, concerning raw materials, supply chains and labor shortages.”
Germany, where sales dropped 10.1 percent last year, is by far Europe’s largest vehicle market, accounting for one-quarter of total sales at more than 2.6 million.
If the shortage of semiconductors was the major factor holding back a rebound, the EU also underperformed compared with the other major markets, where the recovery from the pandemic was stronger.
The Chinese market grew by 4.4 percent and the US market by 3.7 percent.
The decline in European sales might also reflect “the sharp increase in the average price of cars as well as an expectant attitude by consumers concerning electric vehicles, which are pushing them to put off purchases and hold on to their current vehicle longer,” said experts at Inovev, an automotive data analytics firm.
Europe’s top-three automakers all saw a drop in sales in the bloc.
Volkswagen AG retain the top spot, but a 4.8 percent drop in sales to 1.4 million vehicles caused its market share to dip to 25.1 percent.
Stellantis NV, which was formed from the merger of Italy’s Fiat group and France’s Peugeot-Citroen, fell 2.1 percent to 2.1 million units, nudging its market share higher to 21.9 percent.
Renault group had a 10 percent drop, with sales of its eponymous brand tumbling by 16 percent, while sales of its low-cost Dacia brand and sporty Alpine brands rose.
The French automotive group saw its market share narrow to 10.6 percent.
Germany’s BMW AG had a 1.5 percent increase in registrations, but Daimler AG — the owner of the Mercedes and Smart brands — reported a 12.4 percent drop.
South Korea’s Hyundai Group — which includes the Hyundai and Kia brands — solidified its position as the No. 4 automaker in the EU with an 18.4 percent gain to more than 828,000 vehicles.
Its market share rose to 8.5 percent.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable