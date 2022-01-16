European shares decline over tighter policy fears

Reuters





European shares fell on Friday after hawkish remarks from central bank officials fanned worries over the impact of tighter policy, while France’s EDF Energy slumped as the government intervened to curb electricity prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 1.01 percent to 481.16, marking its worst week since late November with a decline of 1.05 percent.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the bank is ready to take any measures necessary to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target, driving up bets on a rate hike this year.

The eurozone inflation spike is not as transitory as earlier thought, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos added.

Tightening monetary conditions would bring an end to COVID-19-era liquidity measures, which had flushed the market with cash and driven stocks to record highs through last year.

Power group EDF plunged 14.6 percent, and was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 after France ordered the state-controlled firm to sell more of its cheap nuclear power to smaller competitors to limit electricity price rises in the country.

Nearly all sectors and regional stock indices were in the red on Friday. Retailers were the worst performers for the day, while oil stocks were the sole gainers.

“European stocks have taken the cue from falls in Asia and the US amid expectations there will be a much more aggressive stance taken to combat soaring inflation,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said.

Industrial goods were the worst performing European sector this week, down 3.8 percent as investors fretted over supply chain problems affecting production.

Robust oil prices saw oil and gas stocks outpace their peers this week with a 4.6 percent jump.

Geopolitical tensions also dulled sentiment in Europe, as no breakthrough was reached at meetings between Russia and Western states, at a time when Moscow has massed more than 100,000 troops at its frontier with Ukraine.

“There’s increased nervousness around an escalation in tensions ... as traders wait for the next move from diplomats,” Streeter said.

In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.28 percent to 7,542.95.

However, it gained 0.77 percent from a week earlier, recording a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with energy stocks outpacing other sectors.