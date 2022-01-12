Taiwan Lottery Co (台灣彩券) is to add NT$880 million (US$31.79 million) in prize money to the jackpots of several lotteries to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday, the lottery operator announced yesterday.
Major lotteries such as Lotto 6/49, the Super Lotto and BINGO BINGO would boast much larger jackpots, as the NT$880 million is the biggest increase in prize money in five years, Taiwan Lottery board member and spokesperson Huang Chih-yi (黃志宜) told a news conference in Taipei.
The additional prize money for Lotto 6/49, Taiwan Lottery’s most popular lottery, would be distributed in two parts, Huang said.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
The first would be through a daily draw held by Lotto 6/49 for 15 days in a row from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, marking the longest period that a daily draw has been held in the lottery’s history, he said.
Thirteen daily draws were held in a row for last year’s Lunar New Year holiday.
Lotto 6/49, in which ticket buyers have to pick the correct six numbers from a total of 49, is usually held every Tuesday and Friday.
The Lunar New Year holiday for the Year of the Tiger starts on Jan. 29 and runs through Feb. 6.
The second method of distribution would be through special draws held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, Huang said.
For these draws, buyers pick six numbers and nine winning numbers are drawn. Those who have any six of the nine winning numbers win NT$1 million or share the prize money with those who have also picked six winning numbers, he said.
If not enough people win the special draws by Feb. 1 to collect the NT$360 million in prize money on offer, Taiwan Lottery would continue to hold special draws until Feb. 15 to distribute the total amount, he said.
In the Super Lotto, ticket holders must match six winning numbers drawn from 38 numbers and one winning number drawn from eight numbers to win the grand prize.
If the accumulated jackpot falls below NT$300 million, Taiwan Lottery would add NT$100 million to it once from Jan. 24 to March 24, Huang said.
From Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, Taiwan Lottery would offer seven times the buyer’s bet, up from the usual six times, as prize money for BINGO BINGO, where lottery ticket buyers bet on obtaining a big or small number, or an odd or even number, Huang said.
Taiwan Lottery also unveiled six new scratch lotteries, including the NT$12 million Lucky Lottery, for which tickets cost NT$1,200.
The NT$12 million Lucky Lottery, which goes on sale every two years during the Lunar New Year holiday and has a winning rate of 70 percent, would have five top prizes of NT$12 million, and 150 second prizes of NT$1 million each.
Huang said the six new scratch lotteries would have more than NT$14.80 million in prizes and a combined jackpot of NT$8.2 billion.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,