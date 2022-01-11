TECHNOLOGY
Facebook expands in Texas
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc is going bigger in Texas. The company has leased half of what is to be Austin’s tallest skyscraper, making the social media giant the latest major business to expand in the state. Meta is leasing 54,720m2 across 33 floors, a spokesperson said on Sunday. It would account for the entire commercial half of a 66-story tower under construction in the heart of Austin’s downtown area. Meta is seeking to hire 400 more people in the area, and would have the capacity along with other space in the region for many more, the company said. The tower is scheduled to open next year.
AGRICULTURE
Yara exits Belarus purchase
Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara yesterday said it would wind down its purchase of potash from Belarus by April 1, as international sanctions made it impossible to continue the trade. Yara is a key customer of state-owned Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest producers of potassium salt, or potash, the crop nutrient that is a major foreign currency earner for Belarus. The company said its purchase of potash from Belarus had been in full compliance with the sanctions, but would still have to come to a halt. Yara sources potash from nine suppliers globally, a company sustainability report filed last year showed.
HOTELS
Reliance to buy NY hotel
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37 percent stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for US$98.15 million, the company said in a filing on Saturday. Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, a wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries, would buy the entire issued share capital of Columbus Centre Corp, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, which indirectly owns the stake in the luxury hotel. The company said it would also seek to buy the remaining stake from other owners at the same valuation. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March.
LABOR
Sick, isolated ravage output
Staff shortages caused by COVID-19 illness and mandatory isolation could result in a ￡35 billion (US$47.57 billion) loss in output in the UK over this and next month, according to the Sunday Times. The projected loss is equivalent to 8.8 percent of GDP and based on government planning assumptions of a 25 percent absenteeism rate, the study conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research showed. Even a more conservative estimate of 8 percent absenteeism — which is three times the seasonal average — could result in loss in output of ￡10.2 billion, or 2.6 percent of GDP, the center said.
HONG KONG
COVID-19 toll continues
Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) expects the territory’s economy to take a hit as a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections sparked by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 takes hold. The government has yet to give economic forecasts for the year, which is expected during Chan’s annual budget speech next month, but he said in his blog post on Sunday that he would also take into account the global COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain bottlenecks and changes in monetary policies by western central banks in making his predictions. Economists at Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg Economics have already cut their economic growth forecasts for Hong Kong.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might