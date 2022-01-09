More bad weather for the world’s oilseed growers is pushing rapeseed and canola prices to fresh records and adding to food inflation worries.
Futures have been on a tear for a while, after last year’s harvests in Canada and Europe were plagued by scorching drought and planting cutbacks, cutting global rapeseed stockpiles to a four-year low.
Worries are mounting about supplies of rival vegetable oils, with hot and dry weather hurting South American soybean prospects and flooding hitting palm oil farms in Malaysia.
Photo: Reuters
As a recent crude oil rally also aids demand for the crops to make biodiesel, Paris rapeseed futures and North American canola notched new all-time highs on Friday. Their oils are also used for everything from frying French fries to mixing salad dressings. Rapeseed prices have nearly doubled in the past year.
“The situation is really tight, and the buyers are still there,” said Arthur Portier, an analyst at Paris-based farm adviser Agritel.
Paris rapeseed futures surged as much as 5.9 percent on Friday, the biggest intraday gain since 2009, and North American canola gained as much as 1.5 percent.
The gains come as palm oil — used in about half of all supermarket goods — has rallied and near-record food prices squeeze household budgets.
A UN index of food prices averaged 28 percent higher last year than the prior year, led by a surge in vegetable oils.
Europe has become increasingly reliant on oilseed imports in the past few years, after phasing out crop chemicals that rapeseed growers used to deter pests.
That is exacerbating local prices, as supplies shrink across key exporters, said Michael Magdovitz, senior analyst at Rabobank NV in London.
The situation could improve later this year. France and Germany have increased plantings, government data show.
Canadian farmers are also likely to plant more canola as wheat prices retreat, said Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc in Chicago.
The world’s largest soybean producer and exporter is expected to fail to deliver a record crop this year.
Crop forecasters have slashed their estimates for Brazil’s soy output as persistent drought and heat caused losses in the nation’s south. Production is seen below last year’s level, when the South American nation reaped 137.3 million tons (139.5 million metric tonnes). The harvest could have reached as much as 145 million tons this season, according to initial forecasts.
Concerns over the South America crop have caused a rally in Chicago, with soybean futures rising 13 percent since the beginning of last month.
Brazil’s lower production is also likely to curb its shipments and might increase the competitiveness of US exports.
Heat and dry conditions were intense last month in Brazil’s south, a region accounting for about one-third of the nation’s crop. That led brokerage StoneX to cut its production estimate by 7.7 percent to 134 million tons earlier this week.
On Thursday, the local consultancy AgRural said output might be even lower at 133.4 million tons.
Argentina, also a major supplier of the oilseed, faces a similar weather pattern, with moisture deficits reaching at least 75 percent of the nation’s soy next week, the Commodity Weather Group said.
The reviews made this week on Brazil’s crop estimates might signal official cuts next week, when the US Department of Agriculture and Brazil’s Conab are scheduled to release forecasts for the nation’s crop.
Other commodities:
‧Gold for February delivery on Friday rose US$8.20 to US$1,797.40 an ounce, down 1.7 percent for the week.
‧Silver for March delivery rose US$0.22 cents to US$22.41 an ounce, down 4 percent weekly, and Marchcopperrose US$0.06 to US$4.41 a pound, down 1 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by AP
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might