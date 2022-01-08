Seven & i Holdings Co’s China-based convenience store business was fined for identifying Taiwan as an independent country on its Web site, the latest crackdown by China against companies over its stance on disputed territories.
Seven & i operates the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores.
Fines of about 150,000 yuan (US$23,530) were imposed by the Beijing local authority against Seven & i, a spokesman for the Japanese retailer said, confirming an earlier report in the Nikkei newspaper.
Photo: Bloomberg
Enterprises operating in China — from Gap Inc and Daimler AG, to airlines including United Continental Holdings Inc and ANA Holdings Inc — have apologized or changed their Web sites after depicting Taiwan as a separate state. The companies usually comply, accepting it as part of the cost of doing business in China.
Seven & i “is taking the issue seriously and making sure to prevent a recurrence,” the company’s spokesman said.
Beijing’s municipal authorities last month issued the fine and a warning, a government-linked credit information Web site showed. Seven & i also failed to use Chinese names for some South China Sea islands as well as for the disputed Diaoyu Islands (釣魚島), known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, and which are also claimed by Taiwan.
The map contained alleged errors in labeling some borders along the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Tibet Autonomous Region, the online report said.
While Hong Kong and Macau are special administrative regions with greater autonomy, Beijing also objects to references indicating that they are independent.
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South