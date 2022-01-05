Emissions rules should not be rushed, CNFI says

Staff writer, with CNA





The government should not rush new legislation that includes the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, because Taiwan continues to lag in terms of renewable energy development and would find its goals difficult to achieve, the Taipei-based Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI, 全國工業總會) said yesterday.

The business group made the call as part of its proposals on a draft amendment to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) after the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Oct. 21 issued a notice to begin a 60-day period of gathering public feedback and suggestions on the proposal.

While more than 130 countries have declared net-zero emissions targets for no later than 2050, only the EU and 12 national governments, including those with abundant clean-energy resources, have introduced legislation to reach legally binding targets, the federation said.

It also proposed that the incentive mechanism for cutting emissions and industry development stipulated in Article 17 of the act be left as it is.

The mechanism aims to encourage entities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions before they are included in the government’s cap-and-trade scheme, which is to create an exchange value for emissions.

Other proposals that the federation made included the removal of regulations requiring new facilities to reduce emissions by larger-than-normal amounts in exchange for carbon credits.

Complementary measures should be mapped out to implement an effective cap-and-trade program, it said.

It also proposed that the government introduce a well-designed carbon tax package to avoid double taxation.