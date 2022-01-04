KGI aims to be top regional player







Amid thriving growth and increasing competition in the wealth management sector, KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) strives to be the preferred financial companion of clients in Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region by providing them with premium solutions.

KGI Securities president William Fang (方維昌) said that the company has expanded its network in the region over several years, having established offices in markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand with a team of more than 80 analysts.

KGI Securities is committed to leveraging its strengths as a regional platform, meeting clients’ needs with versatile and comprehensive wealth management products and professional services.

Kevin Tai, head of international wealth management at KGI Securities Hong Kong Ltd, is pictured in an undated handout photograph. Photo courtesy of KGI Securities Ltd

KGI Securities Hong Kong Ltd (凱基證券香港) yesterday announced the appointment of Kevin Tai (戴耀權) as its head of international wealth management.

With his extensive experience in international finance, Tai is to lead the consolidation of wealth management operations in market segments such as Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore, while driving the development of relevant platforms and services, and integrating and expanding operations in the Asia-Pacific region outside of Taiwan.

Tai’s appointment signifies the company’s mission to provide top-notch brokerage and wealth management products and services, guided by digital enhancement, customer-oriented and growth-driving strategies.

KGI Hong Kong chief executive officer Reddy Wong (黃浩泉) said that as Asia’s financial hub, Hong Kong is known for having service providers that offer highly refined and customizable financial services.

The appointment of Tai, who has more than three decades of experience at global institutions such as Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co (光大新鴻基證券), CLSA Ltd and JP Morgan Securities LLC, marks a major step by KGI Securities toward achieving its strategic goals.

The wealth management segment of KGI Securities Hong Kong is to focus on expanding its team of financial advisers, integrating its existing brokerage and wealth management operations into a single platform through digital initiatives, and launching personalized investment products through cross-segment collaborations to provide clients with tailored financial advice and solutions.

As it enhances the segmented management of its clients, KGI Securities is to provide its high-net-worth clients with exclusive, customized investment products and services through a financial consulting approach, including tailor-made domestic and foreign structured products, private equity funds encompassing multiple asset classes and insurance plans designed for inheritance.

As for its regular clients, KGI Securities is to promote financial inclusion by combining data utilization and strategic alliances to develop more differentiated products that meet the investment needs of the general public.

In response to the increasing diversification and complexity of clients’ needs, the company plans to continue to expand its financial service team by recruiting seasoned advisers and cross-sector experts, and support them with comprehensive, professional training to provide clients with holistic asset management solutions, from asset allocation to inheritance and tax advice.

This year, KGI Securities is to launch its analyst assistance service exclusively for high-net-worth clients, enabling them to receive important market information and access the benefits of a service typically offered to corporate clients.

With its customer-oriented strategies and constant improvements to its customer experience, KGI Securities earned multiple accolades last year, including Best Wealth Management Broker, Best Sales Team, Best Wealth Appreciation, the Smart Financial Management Award and the Client’s Choice Award.

The company aims to cater to its diverse clients at a deeper level, and differentiate its financial offerings to enable high-net-worth and regular clients to enjoy KGI Securities’ industry-leading services.