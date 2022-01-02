European stocks end the year 22 percent higher

European shares inched lower on Friday, even as they ended the year on a higher note, amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volumes were thin, with many traders away and most major European bourses closed. London and Paris had shortened trading sessions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.19 percent to 487.80, with retail stocks leading losses. The benchmark index added 1.1 percent this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases cast a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row.

Still, the European benchmark ended the year 22 percent higher, its second best year since 2009, with all of the major subsectors making yearly gains.

Banks and tech stocks rallied the most this year, adding 34 percent each, while travel stocks battered by the COVID-19 pandemic underperformed, eking out gains of 4 percent.

“The pandemic-related rescue packages allowed European banks to absorb the shock caused by the contraction in economic activity at the start of the year,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

“With [European Central Bank] President [Christine] Lagarde saying that they are unlikely to start raising interest rates in 2022, European banks may continue to benefit,” Pissouros said.

Tech stocks would continue to benefit as the work-from-home flexibility stays, while sectors such as construction materials , automobiles, and food and beverage could lose steam next year, as central banks are expected to aggressively tighten monetary policies, Pissouros added.

In London. the FTSE 100 ended the year with its best annual performance in five years on the back of gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks, although it fell in Friday’s holiday-thinned trading.

The benchmark index declined 0.25 percent to 7,384.54, hit by concerns around surging COVID-19 cases as the UK reported a record rise in daily infections. It rose 0.17 percent from a week earlier.

British blue-chip shares gained 14.3 percent last year, but underperformed their European and US peers, which have scaled multiple record highs.

“There are still concerns that the true impact of Brexit hasn’t been very obvious just because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the logistics crisis caused by the lockdowns,” Equiti Capital market analyst David Madden said. “International fund managers are overall still taking money out of the UK and putting it elsewhere.”