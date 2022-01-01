Tesla Inc on Thursday announced a recall of about 475,000 vehicles in the US — nearly equivalent to its global deliveries in 2020 — because of technical defects that might increase the risk of accidents.
The company plans to recall all Model 3 vehicles made from 2017 to 2020 — as many as 356,309. The cable harness for the rearview camera might be damaged by opening and closing the trunk and prevent the image from displaying, it told the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Tesla is also recalling as many as 119,009 Model S cars assembled from 2014 because of a faulty front-trunk latch that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly, it said in a separate statement to the highway agency, which it also posted on its Web site.
Photo: Reuters
The company said it will fix the issues free of charge.
The highway agency said that Tesla identified 2,305 warranty claims that might be linked to either of the two glitches, but the automaker is not aware of any related crashes, injuries or deaths.
Tesla’s shares pared an early drop of as much as 3 percent to trade down 2.3 percent to 1,060.88 as of 9:40am in New York on Thursday.
The stock has gained about 50 percent this year.
While the scope of the recall is large for Tesla, such callbacks are increasingly routine in the auto industry.
In 2020, recalls involved more than 300 models and affected almost 28 million vehicles, excluding Takata airbag-related recalls, Chicago-based consulting firm Stout said.
Tesla’s recalls do not appear to be related to more contentious issues involving regulatory scrutiny of the electric automaker’s technology.
The highway agency last month said that it is reviewing a recent software update by Tesla that allows drivers to play video games on a dashboard screen while the vehicle is moving.
It is also in the middle of an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system.
The probe was launched by US regulators after a dozen collisions at crash scenes involving first-responder vehicles.
Tesla last year had to make a software fix to more than 285,000 vehicles in China to address a safety issue identified by the country’s regulator.
