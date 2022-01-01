Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) yesterday said that its annual revenue last year had fallen by nearly one-third from the previous year as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales.
Huawei has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technology rivalry after the administration of former US president Donald Trump moved to cripple the company over concerns that it could pose a cybersecurity and espionage threat.
The firm’s revenue for this year fell by 29 percent year-on-year to 634 billion yuan (US$99.5 billion), Huawei chairman Guo Ping (郭平) said in an annual new year message.
Photo: AFP
“In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities,” Guo said.
“We enhanced the quality and efficiency of our operations, and expect to round off the year with a total revenue of 634 billion yuan,” he said.
The telecom carrier segment had “remained stable” and “overall performance was in line with our forecasts,” he said.
HONOR OFFLOADING
Huawei’s revenue fell last year due in part to the offloading of its budget phone brand Honor, which was sold in late 2020.
Huawei is not a publicly listed firm.
The message did not give any other financial specifics.
The company was on a “bumpy, but rewarding” road, Guo said, adding that this year would come with “its fair share of challenges.”
Huawei’s travails have forced it to quickly pivot into new business lines, including enterprise computing, wearables and health tech, technology for intelligent vehicles and software.
The US has barred Huawei from acquiring crucial components such as microchips and forced it to create its own operating system by cutting it off from using Google’s Android operating system.
Last month, the company launched a new foldable phone and said that 220 million Huawei devices were running its HarmonyOS.
SMARTPHONE DROP
The group is the world’s biggest supplier of telecoms network gear and was once a top-three smartphone producer along with Apple and Samsung.
However, it has fallen well down the smartphone ranks owing to US pressure.
In October, the group said that its sales volume for the first nine months of last year had fallen 32 percent.
However, a major complication for the company was solved last year with the return to China of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei (任正菲).
She spent nearly three years under house arrest in Canada on a US extradition warrant, which China said was motivated by politics.
Meng was released a month ago after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges were to be suspended and eventually dropped.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included