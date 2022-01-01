Burger King is to adjust prices on its menu this month

Staff writer, with CNA





US fast food chain Burger King on Thursday said that prices for some of its products would increase in Taiwan, while others would be lowered starting this month.

The decision to adjust the prices on its menu was part of its overall operating strategy, the company said in a statement.

From Jan. 11, prices of some burgers would be lowered by NT$4, while other items on its main and breakfast menus would increase by NT$4 to NT$10 — 1.2 percent on average, Burger King said.

A man and a woman eat at a Burger King restaurant in Chiayi County on Sept. 22. Photo courtesy of Burger King

Prices for chicken nuggets are to rise the most, going up to NT$85 from NT$69 for a 10-piece order, and from NT$39 to NT$49 for a five-piece order, the company said.

Some Burger King desserts will also become slightly more expensive, the company said, listing an increase in its regular sundae from NT$18 to NT$20, and its strawberry and chocolate flavored sundaes from NT$29 to NT$35.

However, its espresso sundae would cost less, dropping to NT$45 from NT$55, it said.

Angus beef burger and Whopper combos will increase by NT$4, while most of the chicken burgers on its menu will be NT$4 cheaper, it said, adding that prices on the King’s Collection menu would remain the same.

The price adjustments will apply to about half of Burger King’s current menu in Taiwan, while the other items will remain unchanged, the company said, adding that the cost of its delivery services would stay as they are.