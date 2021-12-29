Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its spinoff brand Honor Terminal Co (榮耀) and Lenovo Group Ltd’s (聯想) Motorola have introduced plans for new foldable phones, betting on the nascent form factor to win over the ultra-competitive Chinese market.
Each firm is billing its upcoming device as a top-of-the-line handset, with Huawei pricing its P50 Pocket at 8,988 yuan (US$1,410), Honor calling the Magic V its first foldable flagship and a Lenovo executive poking fun at Motorola’s third attempt at a Razr clamshell handset.
Huawei is selling its foldable device in China after announcing it in a streamed event on Thursday.
The smartphone market is expected to grow to 1.35 billion shipments next year, International Data Corp data showed, and novel form factors and capabilities such as 5G wireless networking are the key to winning over customers.
Market leader Samsung Electronics Co is several generations into its foldables lineup, which saw its best sales yet with the release of the US$999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell in August.
This year, leading Chinese brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) launched their own book-like Android devices, while close competitor Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) has also experimented with various forms.
Apple Inc has considered the category, but there are no foldable iPhones imminent.
Honor, which last year was sold to a government-backed consortium, and Motorola are looking to break into the top tier of global brands, while Huawei is attempting to stage a recovery after being derailed by sanctions from former US president Donald Trump’s administration.
The P50 Pocket is powered by Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, replacing Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon processors, which it can no longer produce. Qualcomm is allowed to supply Huawei with 4G-capable variants of its silicon, limiting the appeal of the Chinese firm’s offerings at a time when 5G is an expected feature.
The new foldable also runs Huawei’s Harmony OS rather than the much more universal Android, another effect of US sanctions.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
‘NEW FRIEND’: Taiwanese would be eager to buy products from Lithuania, which has been very friendly and supportive of Taiwan, a trade official said The annual international food show Food Taipei opened yesterday, with the first-ever Lithuanian pavilion drawing a lot of attention. The Lithuanian pavilion is one of 15 national pavilions featured at the show, and is participating for the first time because of the growing friendship and mutual support between the two countries, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said. The pavilion, which features 25 companies, including importers and distributors of Lithuanian products, opened with a traditional dance performance and Huang presenting a large block of chocolate decorated with depictions of Taiwan and Lithuania, a heart and a