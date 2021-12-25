Under pressure from US auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that the company would send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” would be locked and would not work while vehicles are in motion.
The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about Tesla’s video games, some of which could be played while vehicles are being driven.
Photo: AP
An agency spokeswoman on Thursday said in a statement that the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla. The first update went out on Wednesday as part of Tesla’s holiday software release, and the rest of the vehicles should get it today.
The statement said that the NHTSA regularly talks about infotainment screens with all automakers.
A message was left on Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
The agency says its investigation of Tesla’s feature would continue even with the update. It was not clear whether the NHTSA would require Tesla to do a formal recall with the update. In the past the agency has asked Tesla why it should not be required to do recalls with safety-related software updates.
“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” the NHTSA statement said.
The agency said it assesses how manufacturers identify and guard against distraction hazards due to misuse or intended use of screens, and other convenience technology.
The agency on Wednesday said that it would formally investigate Tesla’s screens after an owner from the Portland, Oregon, area filed a complaint when he discovered that a driver could play games while the vehicle was moving.
The agency said that the “Passenger Play” feature could distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.
The investigation covers about 580,000 Tesla Models S, X, Y and 3 from the 2017 to 2022 model years.
In documents detailing the investigation, NHTSA said “Passenger Play” has been available since December 2020. Before that, enabling play was only possible when its vehicles were in park.
The NHTSA documents do not list any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Tesla owner Vince Patton, 59, filed the complaint last month after discovering the gaming feature could be played by drivers.
Patton, who loves his car and says he has nothing against Tesla, worries that drivers would play games and become dangerously distracted.
“Somebody’s going to get killed,” Patton said. “It’s absolutely insane.”
The NHTSA already is investigating why Tesla’s “Autopilot” partially automated driving system keeps crashing into stopped emergency vehicles. It is also looking into the performance of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software after getting a complaint that it nearly caused a crash.
Tesla says neither system can drive vehicles, and that drivers must pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times.
