Intel apologizes for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang

AP, BEIJING





Intel Corp yesterday apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from China’s Xinjiang region after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand to face the fury of state media regarding the region, where the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is accused of widespread abuses.

The company said in a statement on social media that the reference to Xinjiang in a letter sent to suppliers was aimed at complying with US regulations.

Washington has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang over complaints of mass detentions of mostly Muslim minorities, forced abortions and other abuses in the northwestern region.

State media and Chinese social media users criticized Intel for what the Global Times called its “arrogant and vicious move.”

Some called for a boycott.

The letter caused “concerns among our cherished Chinese partners, which we deeply regret,” Intel said, adding that the mention of Xinjiang referred to the need to comply with regulations, not a company position.

Other companies, including retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB and sports apparel brand Nike Inc, have been targeted for criticism and calls for boycotts, after expressing concern about Xinjiang or saying they would stop using materials produced there.

Pop singer Wang Junkai (王俊凱), also known as Karry Wang, on Wednesday announced that he was pulling out of a deal to act as “brand ambassador” for Intel’s Core line of processor chips.

Wang joined other Chinese celebrities who have broken ties with foreign brands over Xinjiang, giving up millions of dollars in income to avoid retaliation by the CCP.