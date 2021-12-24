Intel Corp yesterday apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from China’s Xinjiang region after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand to face the fury of state media regarding the region, where the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is accused of widespread abuses.
The company said in a statement on social media that the reference to Xinjiang in a letter sent to suppliers was aimed at complying with US regulations.
Washington has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang over complaints of mass detentions of mostly Muslim minorities, forced abortions and other abuses in the northwestern region.
State media and Chinese social media users criticized Intel for what the Global Times called its “arrogant and vicious move.”
Some called for a boycott.
The letter caused “concerns among our cherished Chinese partners, which we deeply regret,” Intel said, adding that the mention of Xinjiang referred to the need to comply with regulations, not a company position.
Other companies, including retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB and sports apparel brand Nike Inc, have been targeted for criticism and calls for boycotts, after expressing concern about Xinjiang or saying they would stop using materials produced there.
Pop singer Wang Junkai (王俊凱), also known as Karry Wang, on Wednesday announced that he was pulling out of a deal to act as “brand ambassador” for Intel’s Core line of processor chips.
Wang joined other Chinese celebrities who have broken ties with foreign brands over Xinjiang, giving up millions of dollars in income to avoid retaliation by the CCP.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The