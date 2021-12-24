Presale and new housing projects might decline by 20 percent to NT$1.45 trillion (US$52.18 billion) next year as developers turn conservative after the central bank tightened terms for land financing, Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said yesterday.
However, Lai, who owns luxury hotel brand The Lalu (涵碧樓), said that housing prices are likely to rise another 10 percent on the back of higher land, labor and building material costs.
“Developers will slow the pace of buying land after the central bank last week cut the loan-to-value ratio for land financing from 60 percent to 50 percent, and required the speedy submission of development details,” Lai said.
Photo: CNA
The restrictions seek to keep developers from hoarding land as companies returning from abroad have reported difficulty finding land on which to build factories and expand capacity, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said last week.
RETREAT LIKELY?
The anticipated retreat would come after presale and new housing projects have this year increased 11 percent to NT$1.83 trillion, rising for a fifth straight year and bucking Lai’s previous forecast of a decline.
The property market has proven robust, and unfazed by unfavorable property tax terms and selective credit controls, Lai said, attributing the impressive showing to excess liquidity, low interest rates and rising concern over inflation.
A survey by Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) found that respondents expected housing prices to continue to climb higher and believed that people should buy before properties become even more expensive.
Lai added that housing prices increased steeply in Tainan and Kaohsiung after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and other tech firms disclosed plans to build new plants there.
PROPERTY FEVER
Taichung has also benefited from property fever thanks to its improved transportation system and its central location, he said.
Prices are unlikely to decline, as ports remain congested amid new COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, which would in turn push up freight rates and create supply-chain bottlenecks, Lai said.
The tightened measures are unlikely to affect real demand, he said, adding that property investors would simply postpone cash-out schedules.
Yesterday, Teco Group (東元集團) chairman Theodore Huang (黃茂雄) made similar comments, saying that land financing restrictions would have “very little impact.”
Huang, who also owns Century Development Co (世康開發), said that it remains profitable to take out loans and develop properties, thanks to low interest rates.
Century Development is looking for new plots of land on which to build biotechnology parks, Huang added.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The