China Development Financial, Taitung wood workshop develop multifunctional desk calendars

Staff writer





As the year draws to an end, new desk calendars are needed to plan for the future. China Development Foundation, the charitable organization affiliated with China Development Financial Holding Co (CDFHC, 中華開發金控), has come up with a multifunctional wooden desk calendar for the Year of the Tiger that features a smartphone stand. With the prevalence of online meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become the most in demand item for office desks within the group.

The wooden desk calendar was developed by Sunrise Wood Workshop (向陽薪傳木工坊) with the support of the China Development Foundation. Affected by the drop in domestic tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunrise Wood Workshop, near Duoliang Station (多良車站) in Taitung County, was at one point unable to pay its employees’ salaries.

To help the wood workshop, the foundation suggested that grooves for holding phones and name cards should be added to the base of the calendar. The practical design of the handcrafted product not only satisfies the need for a stand to hold China Development Financial employees’ phones, it has also helped the workshop generate additional third-party orders, thereby also solving its salary problem.

China Development Foundation’s multifunctional charity desk calendars for the year of the Tiger are pictured on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of China Development Financial Holding Co

China Development Foundation chairman Angelo J. Y. Koo (辜仲瑩) strongly believes that “education is the most valuable investment in society” and would like the foundation to provide more support to Taiwan’s educational sector.

Over the past few years, the desk calendars have incorporated the works of student artists cultivated by the foundation. The theme of the 2022 desk calendar is: “New Paintings of Classical Poetry,” featuring works by art students at Feng Hsin Senior High School in Kaohsiung.

“The students felt a great sense of accomplishment when they saw that their art works printed on the CDFHC desk calendars. It was a very fulfilling experience for all the students,” said their art teacher, Chang Yi-cheng (鄭伊璟).

CDFHC is pursuing its long-term commitment to social responsibility. During the most trying period of the pandemic this year, the company continued to care for the organizations it sponsors in the spirit of providing sustainable support. It has promoted a series of charity arts, dance and wood working courses online to help them during the pandemic. Like the theme of this year’s desk calendar, CDFHC creatively leverages its well-established foundation to help employees, customers and other members of society to address future challenges.