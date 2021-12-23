As the year draws to an end, new desk calendars are needed to plan for the future. China Development Foundation, the charitable organization affiliated with China Development Financial Holding Co (CDFHC, 中華開發金控), has come up with a multifunctional wooden desk calendar for the Year of the Tiger that features a smartphone stand. With the prevalence of online meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become the most in demand item for office desks within the group.
The wooden desk calendar was developed by Sunrise Wood Workshop (向陽薪傳木工坊) with the support of the China Development Foundation. Affected by the drop in domestic tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunrise Wood Workshop, near Duoliang Station (多良車站) in Taitung County, was at one point unable to pay its employees’ salaries.
To help the wood workshop, the foundation suggested that grooves for holding phones and name cards should be added to the base of the calendar. The practical design of the handcrafted product not only satisfies the need for a stand to hold China Development Financial employees’ phones, it has also helped the workshop generate additional third-party orders, thereby also solving its salary problem.
Photo courtesy of China Development Financial Holding Co
China Development Foundation chairman Angelo J. Y. Koo (辜仲瑩) strongly believes that “education is the most valuable investment in society” and would like the foundation to provide more support to Taiwan’s educational sector.
Over the past few years, the desk calendars have incorporated the works of student artists cultivated by the foundation. The theme of the 2022 desk calendar is: “New Paintings of Classical Poetry,” featuring works by art students at Feng Hsin Senior High School in Kaohsiung.
“The students felt a great sense of accomplishment when they saw that their art works printed on the CDFHC desk calendars. It was a very fulfilling experience for all the students,” said their art teacher, Chang Yi-cheng (鄭伊璟).
CDFHC is pursuing its long-term commitment to social responsibility. During the most trying period of the pandemic this year, the company continued to care for the organizations it sponsors in the spirit of providing sustainable support. It has promoted a series of charity arts, dance and wood working courses online to help them during the pandemic. Like the theme of this year’s desk calendar, CDFHC creatively leverages its well-established foundation to help employees, customers and other members of society to address future challenges.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The