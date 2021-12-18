Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), which sells gas-powered scooters under the brand KYMCO, yesterday said it is “seriously” studying the feasibility of spinning off its electric scooter unit as a prelude to an initial public offering (IPO), likely overseas, to raise its brand equity worldwide and facilitate its recruitment of top talent.
“Kwang Yang has no plan to go public, but the company is likely to spin off its electric scooter division for an IPO,” Kwang Yang chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峰) said during an interview with a small group of reporters in Taipei.
“We might follow the model of Harley-Davidson Inc, which is to spin off its electric-motorcycle unit, LiveWire, to list the entity publicly,” Ko said.
Photo courtesy of Kwang Yang Motor
TOP MAKER
Founded in 1963, the company has a long history in making gas-fueled scooters.
Kwang Yang has built a strong presence in the nation’s scooter market, holding on to the No. 1 spot for about two decades, with a market share of more than 30 percent.
Kwang Yang’s new electric scooter business, sold under the brand name Ionex, would have greater flexibility and agility in crafting its expansion plans, Ko said.
If the unit is separated from Kwang Yang and is publicly listed, it would find it easier to attract top talent and raise its brand awareness worldwide, he said.
As the company aims to transform itself into the world’s top electric two-wheeler supplier, an overseas listing could be an option, as foreign investors are more willing to assign attractive valuations to start-ups, he said.
It would not happen overnight as it usually takes several years to plan for an IPO, he added.
At the moment, Kwang Yang’s priority is to expand its global footprint, mainly in China, India and Southeast Asia, which are the world’s top three scooter markets, he said
LIVEWIRE INVESTMENT
“It is crucial to build a foothold while the electric scooter market is still in its infancy, if we want to be an industry leader,” Ko said.
Harley-Davidson plans to list its LiveWire division publicly through a merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. Kwang Yang and KYMCO Capital (金庫資本) are to make a combined US$100 million investment in LiveWire.
Kwang Yang expects its partnership with Harley-Davidson to bear fruit in the next two to three years, Ko said.
That meant new electric two-wheelers made via a jointly developed platform would be available in the next few years, he said.
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing