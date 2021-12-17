MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday.
“Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.”
Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing an estimated annual growth of 25 percent for the global chip industry.
The milestone of reaching US$20 billion in revenue is just around the corner, the company said.
The Hsinchu-based chip designer attributed this year’s strong growth to market share gains in 5G mobile phone chips.
MediaTek has invested more than NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) in 5G development in the past four to five years, thanks to which it seized about 40 percent of the global market share in 5G smartphone chips, it said.
Two in five 5G smartphones sold worldwide are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity chips, the company added.
The company expects its mobile phone chips business to grow 113 percent annually this year, the quickest growth among its four major business segments, it said.
The segment would make up about 56 percent of overall revenue this year, MediaTek said.
However, the company still faces challenges, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the semiconductor supply chain and caused chip supply bottlenecks, it said.
MediaTek said it has been in advanced discussions with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), and its chip packaging and testing partners over chip supply for next three to four years.
“The supply from our vendors is mostly done for next year,” Tsai said. “No matter how good the technology you develop, it will be in vain if you do not have chip supply.”
Due to a shortage of chip subcomponents, Qualcomm Inc struggled to keep up with the demand for its smartphone chips earlier this year.
Smartphones powered by MediaTek’s first flagship 5G chip, the Dimensity 9000, would hit the stores in the second quarter of next year, the company said.
The new chip only supports sub-6-gigahertz frequencies, rather than high-band millimeter-wave frequencies.
The company’s competitors have said that MediaTek’s technology is therefore inferior.
MediaTek president Joe Chen (陳冠洲) said that the dispute over frequencies did not stop its clients from adopting the new chip, adding that the firm has been in discussions with clients throughout the design process.
The sub-6-gigahertz spectrum remains the most popular 5G band, Chen said.
The company expects its first 5G chip supporting the millimeter-wave spectrum to hit the market next year, as it has passed the qualification for a potential customer, a telecom in the US, Chen said.
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
Facebook’s parent firm on Thursday opened its Horizon Worlds virtual-reality (VR) platform to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future Internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to VR headsets. However, headset-wearing users in the US and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year, a testing version of