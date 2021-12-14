Binance Asia Services Pte Ltd (幣安亞洲服務), the Singapore affiliate of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has withdrawn its application to run a bourse in the city-state, ending an effort that started last year to win approval from Singaporean authorities.
The fiat-to-crypto trading platform Binance.sg is to wind down operations and close by Feb. 13, Binance Asia said in an e-mailed statement.
The company was among about 170 firms that applied to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a permit to provide cryptocurrency services.
Photo: Reuters
The withdrawal from the Singapore process is likely to end speculation that the Southeast Asian city-state would become the global headquarters for Binance, the company cofounded and headed by the entrepreneur Zhao Changpeng (趙長鵬).
“We always put our users first, so our decision to close Binance.sg was not taken lightly,” said Richard Teng (鄧偉政), chief executive officer of Binance’s Singapore entity.
“I am grateful to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for its ongoing assistance to Binance Asia Services and we look forward to future opportunities to work together,” he added.
Binance Asia has taken into account “strategic, commercial and developmental considerations globally” in its decision to withdraw its Singapore application, the company said.
Founded in China in 2017, Binance Holdings Ltd (幣安) has not set up a global base yet. Instead, Zhao has incorporated firms in locations where Binance operates.
Zhao, who holds Canadian citizenship and has been based in Singapore for the past two years, has given mixed signals on where he might base his firm, saying places in Europe and the Middle East offered pro-crypto alternatives along with Singapore.
The 44-year-old last month said that he had bought his first-ever home in Dubai to show a commitment to the jurisdiction he described as “very pro-crypto,” along with France.
Binance has also revived plans to register in the UK, Zhao told the Telegraph.
Cryptocurrencies extended declines after Binance’s move. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital coin, fell as much as 3 percent to about US$48,484. Ether, the second biggest, dropped as much as 4.1 percent.
Binance Asia is to refocus its operations toward blockchain technology, the statement said.
Binance’s withdrawal of its Singapore application also raised questions about the future of Teng, a high-flying former regulator who joined the Singaporean entity in August. The Singaporean previously held roles including chief regulatory officer of Singapore Exchange Ltd, and spent 13 years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
All local employees will join the firm’s global operations and continue to contribute to the company, said Hazel Watts, a Binance spokeswoman in Singapore.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority