Entegris boosts investment to US$500m

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Entegris Inc, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, yesterday said that it is expanding its investment in a new advanced manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung to about US$500 million over the next three years.

The investment is more than double the US$200 million the US firm announced in December last year.

The new facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學工業園) Kaohsiung section in Lujhu District (路竹) would cover 54,000m2, up from the originally planned 27,000m2, it said in a statement.

Entegris Inc’s new facility is constructed in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s Kaohsiung section in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau

EXPANDING WORKFORCE

Entegris expects to hire about 100 new employees next year to add to its existing workforce of more than 300.

The new facility is expected to generate about US$500 million in annual revenue when fully operational, it said.

“This expansion of our manufacturing presence demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan and to supporting the continued growth of Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem,” Entegris president and CEO Bertrand Loy said in the statement.

While the new facility would support all three of the company’s divisions, the lead tenant would be Entegris’ microcontamination control business, the statement said.

Customer qualifications are expected to take place toward the end of next year or early 2023, with the first liquid filtration solutions expected to be sold in the first half of 2023.

The Kaohsiung facility — the company’s largest global manufacturing site — would be supported by the expanded Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development in Hsinchu, Entegris’ largest and most active research and development center.

TECH CENTER

The company is investing about US$11 million in the technology center, increasing its size from about 730m2 to 1,740m2.

Engineers at the manufacturing facility and technology center would collaborate closely with customers to ensure continued alignment and support their evolving needs, it said.

“Growing our capabilities in Taiwan will further position Entegris to respond to customer needs and help strengthen our supply security to key customers as we continue to grow in the region,” Entegris Taiwan country president Alvin Hsieh (謝俊安) said.

“The expanded investment will also enable us to stay ahead of emerging trends and continue to advance our technology, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and productivity,” he added.