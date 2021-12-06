Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) is the country’s most valuable brand this year as it topped the Best Taiwan Global Brands survey, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
The survey found that the PC vendor’s brand value rose 23 percent from a year earlier to US$1.87 billion, moving up one notch and replacing information security solutions provider Trend Micro Inc (趨勢科技) at the top of the ranking, the ministry said.
Second-ranked Trend Micro’s brand value rose 13 percent to US$1.84 billion, it said.
Asustek’s brand value was pushed by the booming stay-at-home economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as higher PC demand boosted Asustek’s global shipments, analysts have said.
The survey — conducted by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research and UK-based brand consultancy firm Interbrand — showed that the combined brand value of Taiwan’s top 25 had reached US$11.71 billion, up 13 percent from a year earlier.
The ministry said the growth was the steepest in 10 years, which was remarkable considering the pandemic’s effects on the global economy and geopolitical tensions.
Among the 25 brands, most consumer electronics suppliers, sports equipment makers and healthcare firms enjoyed double-digit brand value growth, the Industrial Development Bureau said.
Strong global demand for consumer electronics led to an increase in the brand value of tech companies such as Asustek, as well as its rival Acer Inc (宏碁), which ranked eighth with a brand value of US$536 million; gaming PC vendor Micro-Star International Co (微星科技), which ranked 18th with US$172 million; and USB flash drive supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), which ranked 20th with US$86 million, the bureau said.
Food conglomerate Want Want China Holdings Ltd (中國旺旺控股) ranked third, with a brand value of US$1.096 billion, followed by bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) with US$670 million, industrial computer supplier Advantech Co (研華) with US$632 million, smartphone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) with US$594 million, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) with US$563 million, Acer, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) with US$522 million and bicycle vendor Merida Industry Co (美利達) with US$448 million, the survey showed.
Among the top 25, MediaTek posted the highest brand value growth of 42 percent, jumping from ninth to sixth place, it showed.
Adata gained three spots on the back of a brand value growth of 41 percent, it showed.
Motherboard and server supplier Gigabyte Technology Co (技嘉科技) and bicycle chain maker KMC Kuei Meng International Inc (桂盟國際) made the top 25 for the first time this year, ranking 23rd and 24th respectively, it showed.
