ASE Technology Holding Co’s (日月光投控) proposed sale of some Chinese subsidiaries is expected to affect its overall revenue in the near term, but would help optimize its product portfolio in the long term, analysts said last week.
ASE is the world’s largest chip packaging and testing company. Its products include wire bonding, flip chip, system-in-package (SiP) solutions and broad-based electronics manufacturing services.
The company on Wednesday announced that it is planning to sell its shares in Global Advanced Packaging Test (Hong Kong) Ltd, ASE (Weihai) Inc (日月光半導體威海), Suzhou ASEN Semiconductors Co Ltd (蘇州日月新半導體), ASE Advanced Semiconductor (Shanghai) Ltd (上海日榮半導體), ASE (Kunshan) Inc (昆山日月光半導體) and Beijing Wise Road Asset Management Co Ltd (北京智路資產管理).
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
The Kaohsiung-based firm said the stock to be sold totals US$1.46 billion and it expects to book about US$630 million in divestment gains from the divestment.
The Kunshan, Suzhou and Shanghai subsidiaries mainly produce wire bonding, and offer packaging and testing services, while the Weihai plant focuses on discrete component manufacturing, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analysts said in a research note on Friday.
“The sale of those facilities will cost about 7 to 8 percent of the company’s packaging and testing revenue, and it is expected to have an impact of about 4 to 5 percent on its overall revenue initially,” Yuanta analysts said.
After the proposed divestment, ASE’s operations in China would be Siliconware Technology (Suzhou) Ltd (矽品蘇州), ASE Shanghai Material (日月光上海材料) and ASE Wuxi (日月光無錫), with the remaining Suzhou subsidiary accounting for about 8 percent of the firm’s packaging and testing revenue, the analysts said.
ASE Technology is planning to invest in its operations in Taiwan and the Suzhou subsidiary, which offers high-end packaging and applications, they said, calling the move “conducive to the development of production capacity and technology.”
“ASE will continue to strengthen high-end packaging and testing technology and production capacity, which will help optimize its overall product portfolio,” they said.
The company is seeking to develop advanced chip packaging and testing services covering power management, radio frequency, automotive, mobile phone and SiP chips, the analysts added.
Yuanta said that ASE Technology is likely to see stronger-than-expected demand in the first quarter of next year, the traditional low season, as product specification upgrades would increase packaging requirements and testing procedures.
The firm’s business would also be boosted by clients of its broad-based electronics manufacturing services that have postponed orders this quarter due to component shortages, the analysts said.
“Packaging and testing capacity will still be in short supply in 2022, and the increase in silicon content in electronic devices will benefit the demand for semiconductors, which will benefit ASE’s capacity utilization rate and product mix,” Yuanta analysts said.
The company’s shares closed at NT$109 in Taipei on Friday, up 3.81 percent from the previous session.
Its stock price has increased 34.07 percent so far this year, compared with the broader market’s 20.12 percent rise.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are