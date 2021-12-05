That radio DJ you hear might already be a robot

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Rollo Ross / Reuters, LOS ANGELES and OAKLAND, California





Andy Chanley, the afternoon drive host at Southern California’s public radio station 88.5 KCSN, has been a radio disk jockey (DJ) for more than 32 years. Now, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, his voice can live on in many places simultaneously.

“I may be a robot, but I still love to rock,” the robot DJ named ANDY, derived from Artificial Neural Disk-JockeY, said in Chanley’s voice during a demonstration where the voice was hard to distinguish from a human DJ.

Phones, speakers and rice cookers have been talking for years, but their voices have been robotic.

Seattle-based AI start-up WellSaid Labs said it has so far finessed the technology to create more than 50 real human voice avatars such as ANDY, where the producer just needs to type in text to create the narration.

Zack Zalon, chief executive of Los Angeles-based AI start-up Super Hi-Fi, said that ANDY would be integrated into its AI platform that automates music production.

So instead of a music playlist, ANDY can DJ the experience, introducing the songs and talking about them.

The next step would be for the AI to automate the text that is created by humans as well.

“That’s really the triumvirate that we think is going to take this to the next level,” Zalon said.

This achievement could raise concerns of deep fakes as AI perfects its mimicking of people in real time.

“On a weekly basis, we have a team of content moderators that will cancel accounts,” said Martin Ramirez, head of growth at WellSaid. “If you’re creating content that is not in alignment with our values and our ethical claims, goodbye. It is that straightforward for us.”

Once the voice avatars are created, WellSaid manages the commercial agreements according to the voice owner’s requests, Ramirez said.

WellSaid voice avatars are doing more than DJ work. They are used in corporate training material or even to read audiobooks, he said.

For Chanley, leaving a voice avatar behind has extra significance, since his recovery from stage 2 lymphoma, which he discovered he had two years ago, while he was recording his voice.

“It was perhaps the way that my 11 and six-year-old kid, if things didn’t turn out the way I wanted, might never forget what I sound like,” Chanley said. “Elvis Presley fed his family a long time after he was gone. Maybe this is, you know, somehow what might send my kids to college someday.”