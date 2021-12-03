The production value of the nation’s machine tool industry is forecast to grow by 20 percent to 30 percent on an annual basis next year, as local firms have better order visibility into the second quarter of next year, Taiwan Machine Tool and Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) said yesterday.
With a noticeable uptick in demand from the US and Europe this quarter, a production value increase of up to 30 percent is achievable next year, Hsu said.
Increased demand from the two markets would make up for softness in Chinese demand, he said.
Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times
However, high commodity prices are here to stay, Hsu said, anticipating that prices of raw materials would remain high for the next three years amid US-China trade tensions, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks.
This year, the industry has faced challenges such as unfavorable exchange rates, logistics bottlenecks, and labor and component shortages, Hsu said.
From January through last month, machine tool exports totaled US$2.25 billion, up 27.6 percent year-on-year, data compiled by the Taichung-based association showed.
By product breakdown, exports of metal-cutting machines grew 27.4 percent year-on-year to US$1.86 billion, while metal forming machines rose 28.6 percent to US$381 million, association data showed.
Some positive developments are expected to boost the sector next year, such as a rebound in global demand, but unfavorable exchange rates would remain a main challenge for local producers, he said.
The government should keep a close eye on the exchange rates of the New Taiwan dollar to yen and won, as Japan and South Korea are Taiwan’s main competitors in the industry, he said.
The government should help stabilize the exchange rates with the two countries and China, Hsu said, adding that it should do so cautiously, as inept policies might lead to currency manipulation charges.
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,