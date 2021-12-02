COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns caused Australia’s economy to shrink 1.9 percent in the third quarter on a quarterly basis, a downturn that bucked the trend of a steady recovery in other wealthy nations.
On an annual basis, GDP was still up 3.9 percent in the quarter.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday reported the country’s second quarterly contraction since the pandemic began — and one of the largest contractions on record — sparked by long-running containment measures in populous states.
Photo: Reuters
Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra were all closed for chunks of the quarter, causing households to spend dramatically less on services.
There was a 21 percent drop in spending on hotels, cafes and restaurants, and a 40 percent decline in spending on transport.
The downturn was out of step with other major economies, such as Canada, India, Japan, the US and the eurozone, which all saw growth during the period as they reopened for business.
Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent contraction, but increased exports appear to have come to the rescue — buoyed by high coal and gas prices.
The economy is widely expected to bounce back in the final quarter of the year.
“These data show the significant disruption caused by lockdowns in the two largest states, they are now firmly in the rear-vision mirror,” National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster said.
Indicators of more recent activity suggest “a very solid rebound is already under way,” he added.
The latest figures will further raise concern about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, with Moody’s Investor Service yesterday warning that the new strain “poses new risks to the global economic growth and inflation outlook.”
The Reserve Bank of Australia has predicted that while the economic recovery has been “uneven,” economic “confidence has held up reasonably well.”
“In our central scenario, the economy will be growing again in the December quarter and is expected to be back around its pre-Delta path in the second half of next year,” it said.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its